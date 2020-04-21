Menu
CQUni Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp.
1000 Coast students in limbo as uni flags campus closure

Tegan Annett
21st Apr 2020 9:15 AM | Updated: 2:44 PM
A CLOSURE to CQUniversity's Noosa campus and voluntary redundancies are on the table in the university's proposed coronavirus recovery plan.

In a letter to stakeholders on Monday night, Associate Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said CQUniversity had been forced to make tough decisions in response to the pandemic.

He said already the senior executive team was being restructured and foregoing pay increases, and campus closures were on the cards.

Professor Klomp said the disruption to operations meant the university had to "survive and thrive" and find operational cost savings.

He said CQUniversity was considering closing its Noosa campus and delivery sites at Biloela and Yeppoon.

The closures are subject to further consultation with staff, students and the community.

"It is disappointing that we need to make these difficult decisions, but I trust that you understand how the current circumstances mean that we must take action to ensure the future of the university," he said.

"My ultimate priority is to ensure the ongoing viability, success and sustainability of CQUniversity."

Professor Klomp said senior executive positions would be reduced from seven to four.

The three previous executive positions will take on newly created roles at a lower pay.

Remaining senior executives will not have a salary increase for the next financial year and a further 20 per cent of their salaries will be withheld until the university is sustainable.

Non-essential recruitment will not continue and other senior managers have agreed to forego standard pay increases.

Professor Klomp said voluntary separation packages would be offered to interested staff members.

He said the changes were in response to coronavirus challenges, in particular the drop in international students.

"For that reason I've had to make some really tough decisions now to ensure we have a generally viable and strong university going forward," he said.

According to its 2019 annual report CQUniversity has 1040 students at Noosa, up from 870 in 2017.

covid-19sunshinecoast cquniversity cquniversity noosa education
The Sunshine Coast Daily

