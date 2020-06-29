$1000 cash on offer for Ipswich’s best player

Top of Tennis Academy officials Zac and Lincoln Remar. Manager Zac is excited about a new cash format being run at the Alder Centre. Picture: David Nielsen

Top of Tennis Academy officials Zac and Lincoln Remar. Manager Zac is excited about a new cash format being run at the Alder Centre. Picture: David Nielsen

WITH more than $2000 being offered, Ipswich tennis players have an added incentive to break free of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Top Tennis Academy is preparing to relaunch a 13-week “Cash is King’’ series starting on July 29 at the Alder centre courts.

Manager Zac Remar said the Wednesday night format at Leichhardt suited players of all standards wanting to be part of three-person teams.

However, special bonuses can entice the better players to display their skills in the fixtures competition.

The winning team will receive $1200. A player who goes through the series undefeated is in line to be rewarded with $1000.

Remar is thrilled to see the competition about to be played after plans to run it earlier in the year were halted by the coronavirus.

“Despite the hardships of COVID-19, we have the biggest cash prize of any tennis competition in Queensland,’’ he said.

“We’re trying to get everyone back in and we’re lucky tennis is a non-contact sport.

“Other clubs have not been as fortunate as us.’’

The prizemoney has been made available with assistance from new major sponsor Campbell Construction.

Teams of three will compete head-to-head in the fourth Cash is King season.

Remar said last season’s winner had an Australian ranking of 80 “which is incredible and shows the high level of tennis being played’’.

“This is undoubtedly the best tennis being played in Ipswich,’’ he said. “However we have multiple divisions so all are welcome.

“We have tried to make our Wednesday night competition a place where the people of Ipswich can come play some tennis and feel good about themselves.’’

Matches start at 6.30pm and will be played under COVID-19 safe plans.

After tight matchplay restrictions earlier in the year, four players can now be on court and share tennis balls.

“We can get back to full speed now and do everything with hand sanitiser and things like that,’’ Remar said.

“It’s been slow and with the clay courts we’ve had to keep the courts maintenance going while no-one is using them.

“So we’re pretty excited to get back and stoked that we’ve got a really good comp that people can come and play and enjoy their tennis.’’

Registrations for the new season are open with players able to participate as a team or individual.

Visit www.toptennisacademy.com.au or text Remar on 0411 758 988.