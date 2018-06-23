100-year-old rides a glimpse of history

VINTAGE: Historical Motorcycle Club of Qld members John Wellings, Doug Jolliffe and Ian Rennie with their antique motorcycles.

VINTAGE: Historical Motorcycle Club of Qld members John Wellings, Doug Jolliffe and Ian Rennie with their antique motorcycles. Cordell Richardson

THESE are a few faces you might recognise as those guys with the really old motorbikes.

For the past week Doug Jolliffe and his friends have been riding around Ipswich showing off their most prized possessions - vintage motorcycles.

Mr Jolliffe and about 50 other riders covered about 600kms in the six days they were in the city and they caused a bit of a stir.

"The reaction was great everywhere we went," Mr Jolliffe said.

"There almost a sense of disbelief that people could actually ride the motorcycles."

Mr Jolliffe is a member of the Historical Motorcycle Club of Queensland. Most of the members' bikes are 100-years old.

"Mine is a Humber built in 1914," Mr Jolliffe said.

"If I describe what it's like riding them in one word, it would be busy.

"You're constantly having to play with the carburetion and the oiling system. You have to keep a tank of oil and a pump with you as you are riding and you ave to keep pumping oil - it's all manually adjusted."

Historical Motorcycle Club of Queensland, Centenary Veteran Rally was held from June 15 to June 21.