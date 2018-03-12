Power bills could ‘rise by $100’

HOUSEHOLD power bills could rise by up to $100 this year as the demand for rooftop solar panels rises. Picture: AAP

HOUSEHOLD power bills could rise by up to $100 this year as the demand for rooftop solar panels continues to drive up the cost of subsidies for taxpayers.

The Australian reports the solar energy industry is expecting the total cost of subsidies to rise to about $1.3 billion this year, based on an estimate by the Clean Energy Regulator in January that 22 million new small-scale technology certificates would be created this year.

That's a significant hike on the value of the subsidies last year, estimated to be $500 million in industry analysis obtained by the publication.

It's prompted calls by the solar industry for Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg to reduce rooftop solar subsidies by cutting the price of the certificates that electricity retailers are required to buy.

Jeff Bye, founder and owner of Demand Manager in Sydney, a company that creates and trades the certificates, told The Australian the rebate could prompt a $100 hike in power bills.

He said the current subsidy was "overly generous".

"There are strong reasons to support installation of rooftop solar in Australia; however, it's a question of the degree of support needed," he said.

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg says power prices are expected to fall over the next two years. Picture: Kym Smith

"The cost increase (this year) is about $800m and there are eight million households … so there'll be a cost impact of around $100 per household.

"The electricity impact might be $40 or $50 per household but businesses will pass through the additional cost too … That subsidy of $500m last year, or $1.2bn to $1.3bn this year, is added on to everyone's bills."

Minister Frydenberg told the publication the Australian Energy Market Commission predicted electricity prices would fall over the next two years.

He said the AEMC had found the average cost to households from solar panel subsidies over the past five years was about $29 a year, with the price peaking in 2012 at $44 for the year.

"The AEMC forecasts residential electricity prices will fall over the next two years as renewable energy, including small-scale solar supported by the Renewable Energy Target, enters the system," Mr Frydenberg said.

He also called for electricity ­retailers to pass on the savings of wholesale energy price falls over the next two years "in full".

The government would be "watching closely" to ensure retailers passed on the benefits, he said.