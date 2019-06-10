State’s $100m pledge for cooler classrooms

A NUMBER of steamy classrooms across Queensland will be offered a reprieve, with the State Government to fork out an added $100 million to help cool down state schools.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the funding today ahead of tomorrow's budget, with the money to be spent over four years.

Currently, 390 state schools within the cooler schools program are airconditioned but the new funding will reach schools outside the zone.

Education Minister Grace Grace did not say how many schools would directly benefit, instead stating the Government would work with communities.

"We're going to expand areas that we will be looking at outside of the cooler schools zone," she said.

"We still have money to upgrade and maintain the airconditioning currently in the cooler school zones so that program will continue to roll out.

"The $100 million will be working with those communities where we know they are some of the hottest parts of Queensland and we will be looking at airconditioning in those areas."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad and Education Minister Grace Grace. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)

The Education Department will receive an added $800 million as part of the budget tomorrow, bringing the total amount to $13 billion.

Ms Grace said over a period of time, "quite a number of schools" would benefit from the funding.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington seized on the announcement, claiming it fell far short of the LNP's $1.5 billion dollar commitment to aircondition every public school.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's plan will only assist a few schools as opposed to all Queensland state schools," she said.

"Now we know that that's an expense but we think our kids are worth it.

"We know that cool kids are smart kids."