100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

Senex Energy says it will be employing more workers as it increases production by 50 percent at one site and opens new areas after gaining approval to expand.

About 100 jobs will be created in Queensland's burgeoning gas fields after Senex Energy won State Government approval to expand operations in the Surat Basin.

Brisbane-based Senex announced Tuesday it had won a competitive tender to develop additional natural gas tenements in the basin allowing the company to boost supply to local manufacturers.

The State Government has set aside areas in the basin dedicated to supplying the domestic market and helping reduce skyrocketing energy costs for the manufacturing sector.

Senex has already created 250 construction jobs and invested $400 million in the company's Atlas and Roma North projects in the Surat Basin in the past 18 months.

Comet Ridge, State Gas and Denison Gas also won tenders to explore areas close to their existing infrastructure to get more gas to market quickly.

Senex managing director Ian Davies said the award of the tenements would allow the company to increase production from Atlas by 50 per cent and to continue to explore for, and develop, new gas resources for the domestic market.

"The expansion of Atlas will be another demonstration that Queensland is doing the heavy lifting in supplying more gas to the domestic market and helping Australia's gas-led economic recovery," Mr Davies said.

"We have just invested $400 million in gas projects in regional Queensland and this new acreage means there is much more to come, with over 100 jobs to be created in development."

Senex also announced Tuesday it would supply gas to sustainable lube-oil recycling firm Northern Oil Refinery in Gladstone. The agreement will support more than 30 jobs at the refinery and hundreds more at collection depots around Queensland.

Northern Oil Refinery will use natural gas in its refining and advanced biofuels production plants at Yarwun, near Gladstone.

The biofuels production plant is undertaking ground-breaking research in the application of waste materials to produce bio-crude oil.

The State Government last year announced that 30,000 square kilometres of new land across Queensland had been earmarked for gas exploration including more than 30 percent for domestic supply.

Queensland supplies about quarter of the east coast gas market, with plans to boost that over the next decade. In 2019, State Government approved the $10 billion Arrow Energy Surat Basin gas project, which is expected to create up to 1000 jobs.

