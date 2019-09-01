100 games: Ipswich doctor wants final glory before leaving

WINNING MILESTONE: Ipswich Eagles midfielder Keith Brick clears a Kedron tackler during his 100th game for the club in Saturday's QFA Division 3 semi-final victory.

WINNING MILESTONE: Ipswich Eagles midfielder Keith Brick clears a Kedron tackler during his 100th game for the club in Saturday's QFA Division 3 semi-final victory. Rob Williams

IPSWICH Eagles most consistent footballer Keith Brick hopes to make it third time lucky after savouring his 100th match with a telling victory.

The Eagles advanced to next weekend's QFA Division 3 preliminary final after outclassing Kedron by 30 points in Saturday's semi-final at Limestone Park.

A win over Wynnum will lift the Eagles into another grand final, the third for Brick in his six years at the Ipswich club.

Being an Ipswich Hospital doctor planning a work move to Cairns next year, Brick is anxious to finish his Eagles career with a breakthrough grand final triumph.

"I have two more games hopefully,'' Brick said, having played his 100th game on Saturday after moving up from Melbourne.

Brick, about to turn 30, has been a regular Eagles and QFA competition best and fairest player during his time working and playing in Ipswich. But he's yet to share in a winning Ipswich grand final, having been part of the past two runners-up efforts.

"Individual awards are nice but if the team wins, that's what you play footy for,'' he said.

"Wins like today.''

Brick was carried off the field honouring his century of matches.

"That wasn't expected,'' he said. "That's more reserved for the bigger milestones but I was pretty privileged.''

That aside, the modest Brick appreciated the team gesture and an earlier guard of honour and banner, marking his loyalty to the Eagles.

"A few other clubs in Brisbane asked me to play for them but I just enjoy it down here at Ipswich with all the boys and the coaches,'' Brick said.

The Ipswich Eagles team rally around coach Kym Mansell in Saturday's semi-final victory at Limestone Park. Rob Williams

In Saturday's semi-final, the Eagles worked hard to secure a 24-11 first quarter advantage after kicking four goals without a wayward shot.

A week after booting 21 behinds in their first final loss to Wynnum, the Eagles quickly corrected that problem.

"We actually played well last week but we just couldn't convert whereas today we converted and played well for most of the day,'' he said.

Applying tremendous pressure in the second quarter, the Eagles kicked seven six-pointers before finally missing.

The Eagles led 50-18 at halftime before sealing an important win with some fine team play.

Midfielder/forward utility Brick booted two goals along with Zac Lawrence, Kapun Morris and Matt Whitlock.

Other standout performers were co-captain Matthew Sheridan, Trent McCrossen, Nick Barling and Jordan Godfrey.

"We did a lot of running work leading into the finals,'' he said.

"I think we find some space and it makes it easier to share when you have got players open.''

State of play

QFA Division 3 semi-final 1: Ipswich Eagles 13.8-86 def Kedron 7.14-56.

Semi-final 2: Moreton Bay 17.14-116 def Wynnum 11.9-75.

Preliminary final: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Wynnum at Wynnum.