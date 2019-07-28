100 games down, grand final glory next for rising Eagle

Skilful Ipswich Eagles footballer Keith Brick powers ahead in Saturday's important 119-79 win over Kedron at Limestone Park.

Skilful Ipswich Eagles footballer Keith Brick powers ahead in Saturday's important 119-79 win over Kedron at Limestone Park. Cordell Richardson

AUSSIE RULES: With a 100 game feat to savour, Eagles defender Jordan Godfrey can focus on his next mission.

That is helping his long-suffering Ipswich team win an elusive QFA Division 3 grand final.

While that opportunity depends on results over the next month, Godfrey worked hard to help the Eagles score an important 119-79 win over Ked-ron in his milestone match.

"It's terrific,'' Godfrey said of achieving a century of matches at the Eagles.

"I didn't play that great in my 50th and I was really trying to focus.

"All the boys got around me today, which was really good.''

Joining Ipswich's 100 club was also satisfying for Godfrey. He has progressed from the Cats under 16s to becoming an important part of the 2019 senior Ipswich team.

"I've had really good development over the couple of years,'' he said.

"Be around the boys, even when you're in the Reggies or running the water, they'll see you. They'll watch you when you play and you get noticed.''

Former West Moreton Anglican College student Jordan Godfrey celebrated his 100th game for the Eagles. Cordell Richardson

Godfrey, 22, was a part of Eagles' most recent grand final losses so knows what the teams endured.

"We want to win it this year. It sucks losing,'' he said.

"It helps (this season) when we've got a very strong backline now.''

One of the players dropping back to defend is teammate and mentor Nick Barling, who taught Godfrey at West Moreton Anglican College.

Godfrey, who was a winger before he shot up to 190cm, also went to school with another up and coming Eagles player Nick "Sticks'' Kennedy.

Saturday's win at Limestone Park was the first time Ipswich had beaten a top four side this season. But it came at the perfect time, giving the third-placed Eagles an eight-point buffer over Kedron with three games in the regular season to play.

Keith Brick was Ipswich's top goal kicker with four. Barling booted three, including an emotion-charged third-quarter shot that came after wayward Eagles players hit the post three times in a row.

The Eagles led Kedron 76-38 at halftime and never let them back into the game.

Springfield-based Godfrey said it was important the Eagles capitalise on their breakthrough win over Kedron.

"We don't want to lose those last three games,'' he said. "We want that double chance. We want to play a home final.''

The Ipswich Eagles women secured third spot for the WQFA Division 2 North finals after beating Sandgate 43-6 in their final preliminary round game on Saturday afternoon.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 18.11-119 def Kedron 12.7-79.

Reserves: Kedron 15.7-97 def Ipswich Eagles 7.6-48.

WQFA Division 2 North: Ipswich Eagles 6.7-43 def Sandgate 1.0-6.