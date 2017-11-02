STORE OPENING: 100 free gifts up for grabs at new business

Business

Meet KaiserCraft's team of locals (L-R) Samantha from Rosewood, Sarah from Bundamba, Manager Zoe Cattanach and Alicia from Riverview
IF you've wondered what's going on behind the white boarding at the store next to Toyworld at Riverlink, then wonder no more.

KaiserCraft is set to open its 23rd Australian store this Saturday with a grand opening event that is set to have Ipswich scrap bookers in particular, in seventh heaven.

Owned by the Kaiser family in Geelong where they opened their first store, only Toowoomba and Taigum have seen a KaiserCraft store in the Sunshine State, but that all changes on Saturday.

"We're a one stop shop for scrapbooking, arts and crafts, stationery, homewares, cards, wrap, and a massive range of giftware," said Manager and proud local Zoe Cattanach from Eastern Heights.

"Everything from bath bombs and candles to a design-your-own mug, we've got it."

KaiserCraft opens this Saturday at Riverlink
It's the craft sections that will be the biggest hit with scrap-bookers, a pastime that continues to grow in popularity every year across Australia.

"Yes, scrapbooking is still growing in popularity, and something in big demand. I do it myself, often with my son. I do it because I find it very therapeutic, and its good quality time with family. Scrapbooking is a fun, relaxing hobby.

"I think the market will be very high for KaiserCraft," Zoe added. "Ipswich has changed over the years I've been in retail and I think it's ready. I love the store, as there aren't too many places you can buy a baby gift plus all your arts and craft needs at the same time.

"We've also got a big range of items for cardmaking, and painting. We think Ipswich residents are going to love it."

KaiserCraft opens at 9am this Saturday. There will be gift bags worth $100 for the first 100 adults through the doors, and lucky door prizes all day, plus for the first three days of trading there is a massive 30% off across the store to encourage Ipswich shoppers to check out the new store.

Four staff are now employed at the store, all locals.

KaiserCraft opens this Saturday at Riverlink
"We can't wait to see people come in and experience the store. We hope they love it as much as we do," Zoe added.

"We want to be open, friendly and inviting. We intentionally have wide aisles so people can bring in prams, trollies or wheelchairs as we know we'll have a very broad customer base."

KaiserCraft opens at 9am this Saturday at Riverlink, next door to ToyWorld.

