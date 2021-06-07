‘100 bruises’: Horror way Qld woman died at hands of partner

A coroner has handed down her findings into the death of Gympie woman Kirra-Lea McLoughlin, who was found unconscious at her property near Gympie in 2014.

A coroner has found the death of a Queensland woman in 2014 was caused by injuries likely inflicted by her violent partner during a domestic dispute.

More than six years after Ms McLoughlin's death, family members had pleaded for answers as to what happened on the night of July 16, 2014.

No recommendations were made by Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley, who found she was satisfied with the continuing police investigation.

No one has ever been charged over Ms McLoughlin's death.

Ms McLoughlin, 27, was found unconscious at her property in Wolvi, near Gympie, on July 17, 2014.

She had suffered a severe head injury but despite the efforts of emergency services she died at Gold Coast University Hospital a day later.

The Wolvi property where paramedics found the unconscious Ms McLoughlin in 2014.

During an inquest into her death last year, the court was told Ms McLoughlin got into a physical altercation with her partner's sister on the night of July 16.

In her 55-page findings delivered on Monday, Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley found Ms McLoughlin had likely died from injuries inflicted by her partner.

She said it was "probable" he struck her in the face, head and choked her and Ms McLoughlin died from a brain injury caused by "pressure applied to her throat" that likely resulted from choking.

The court was told the man confessed to a later partner that he struck the woman and said he "got away with murder".

Ms Bentley noted Ms McLoughlin's body was covered in more than 100 bruises on her head, neck and limbs.

"(The partner) told (a paramedic) there had been an altercation with his sister and his sister had been sitting on top of Ms McLoughlin and hitting her repeatedly with her fists," she said.

"He (the paramedic) heard the partner speaking on a mobile phone and he said: 'She can be in real trouble for this, even go to jail'.

Ms Bentley said the altercation broke out over Ms McLoughlin's relationship with a neighbour and insulting remarks she made about his sister.

She said the sister struck Ms McLoughlin several times and the woman had struck her own head on the veranda after slipping in paint she had thrown during the fight.

"I find it very unlikely that the injuries Ms McLoughlin sustained during the altercation with (the sister) were sufficient to cause her death … or the majority of the 102 bruises found on her body," Ms Bentley said.

"I take into account she did not lose consciousness and was well and conversing … after that altercation."

Ms McLoughlin was left alone in the house after 8.30pm and the man returned an hour later, where another argument broke out.

Ms Bentley found he phoned 13 HEALTH at 2.46am the next day but hung up, and delayed calling triple-0 until later that afternoon.

She found the man likely struck Ms McLoughlin several times when he returned to the house and also caused damage to a toilet wall.

She said it was probable she was struck with a baseball bat and broomstick.

"It is possible that he pushed Ms McLoughlin's head into the toilet wall … (and) struck the fridge door causing a large dent," Ms Bentley said.

"It is highly probable he choked her.

Ms Bentley found the man likely made a phone call overheard by another person where he said 'I have f***ed up. I don't know what to do.'

"I am satisfied that by about 11.30pm on July 16, 2014, he knew that Ms McLoughlin was seriously unwell," she said.

No recommendation was made and the inquest was closed.

