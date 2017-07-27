10 years of caring for those in need

Walkers take a break at The Coffee Club in Riverlink Shopping Centre during the annual 50km Ipswich Cares Walk.

IT DOESN'T take much to show someone you care and this year will mark 10 years of Ipswich residents doing just that.

Ipswich Cares is a charity which aims to see every Ipswich resident, school, church and business do something each September to help raise funds for people in need.

Councillor David Morrison first came up with the idea in 2007 after his twin sons returned home from a project to help rebuild villages destroyed as a result of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in SE Asia.

"My sons went over to an orphanage in Thailand to help rebuild and it was an experience they'll remember for the rest of their lives,” Cr Morrison said.

"During that time I noticed an outpouring from Australians wanting to help people suffering because of the tsunami and I thought wouldn't it be great if for one month each year if everyone gave $1, what a difference that could make to peoples' lives.

"I thought it would take a bigger personality than mine to do it on a national scale, so I thought why not do it in the city I'm elected to govern and set up Ipswich Cares.”

A building in Nepal which was built from the funds raised from the Ipswich Cares fundraising initiative. The building later withstood the 2015 Nepal earthquake and was used to shelter locals in need.

Ipswich Cares has supported a number of projects overseas and at home over the years, including a building in Nepal.

"Staines Memorial College went over to build a community building in Nepal a few years ago and we sent money over with them to help build it,” Cr Morrison said.

"About a year later the earthquake hit but the building stood strong and was used by the community as shelter and is now called the Ipswich Cares building.”

Two major events are held each year to help raise funds for the Ipswich Cares initiative- the Ipswich Cares Walk from Rosewood to Springfield and the annual Ipswich Cares Dinner.

Ipswich Cares president Steve Hodgson said this year he hoped to engage even more local charities and projects and was also looking to provide scholarships to local schools.

Former Ipswich Mayor John Nugent leads the pack in the annual 50km Ipswich Cares Walk. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

"Ultimately it is our desire that one year every Ipswich school, church and business will do something in the month of September,” Mr Hodgson said.

"We've also been in talks with Springfield's Hymba Yumba indigenous school and would love to provide a scholarship for them as well as other local schools where possible.”

To find out more about Ipswich Cares and how to get involved visit the website or to secure a table or tickets to the Ipswich Cares Dinner RSVP to Shannon Currey on (07) 3818 3100 or email div1office@ipswich.qld.gov.au.