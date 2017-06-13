10 ways to get cash back on electricity, car rego, dental

The Palaszczuk Government's State Budget will allocate $5.3 billion for a range of concessions to help reduce pressure on household budgets and the Member for Ipswich is urging local residents to apply.

Jennifer Howard, MP, said to assist Queenslanders in determining what was available and how to apply, the Palaszczuk Government had launched its Smart Savings website.

"These concessions are wide-ranging from rebates on electricity bills, vehicle and boat registrations, school transport, health and training," Ms Howard said.

"Ipswich is a city that's growing rapidly however I know that there are people who are still doing it tough.

"That's why I want to ensure Ipswich residents know what's available and where to apply," Ms Howard said.

"For the 2017-18 financial year, the Government will allocate an extra $400 million for a total of $5.3 billion. That's the equivalent of more than $1000 for every Queenslander or more than $100 million every week."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Smart Savings was all about helping Queenslanders save money on everyday living expenses so they have more money in their pocket.

The top 10 concessions by total Government spend:

Electricity Rebate Scheme helps Queensland pensioners and seniors pay their electricity bill with a rebate of up to $330 per year.

Vehicle and Boat Registration Concessions reduces the cost of vehicle and boat registration fees for seniors and pensioners.

School Transport Assistance Scheme helps eligible families that do not have a school in their local area, or who are from defined low income groups with school travel costs.

Oral Health Scheme provides free dental care to eligible Queenslanders and their dependents.

Vocational Education and Training - Certificate 3 Guarantee helps eligible Queenslanders get their first post-school Certificate III qualification to improve their job prospects by subsiding tuition fees.

Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme provides financial assistance to patients who need to access specialist medical services not available within their local area. It provides a subsidy towards the cost of travel and accommodation for patients and, in some cases, an approved escort.

Vocational Education and Training - Higher Level Skills Tuition Fee Subsidy subsidises the cost of tuition fees paid by students undertaking a priority Certificate IV, diploma or advanced diploma or industry endorsed skill set.

Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme offers a 20% subsidy, up to a maximum of $200 per year, to lessen the impact of local government rates and charges on pensioners, thereby assisting them to continue to live in their own homes.

School Transport Allowance for Students with Disabilities assists families of students with disabilities with transport to attend state school programs.

Medical Aids Subsidy Scheme provides funding assistance to eligible people for a range of aids and equipment, like mobility aids, artificial limbs or vehicle modifications, to help them live at home and avoid premature or inappropriate residential care or hospitalisation.

For more information on where the access any potential savings, Visit qld.gov.au/smartsavings or contact the Queensland Government call centre 13QGOV (13 74 68).