10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

IT might be months away but 18,000 people are getting their tents and belt buckles ready for CMC Rocks next year.

Here's 10 things enthusiasts need to know and 25 things they should not be packing (hint: your couch and your dog).

Chairs are only allowed in certain parts

Chairs are allowed except in the semi-circular chair exclusion zone in front of the stage.

There is no specific rule as to what size chairs need to be, but it is suggested to bring a low profile chair.

Lookout for love

A speed dating event happens every year so singles have the chance to find their match.

Want to have a cook-out?

Personal gas cookers are allowed. Equipment may be inspected to ensure it is in good working order or to assess any concerns regarding the age, type or use of the equipment.

Are there ATMs?

There are ATMs onsite and EFTPOS is available at the bars, food, merchandise and retail outlets.

Will there be busses?

There are shuttle buses to and from the festival and information about public transport options and shuttle buses will be posted on the website.

What if it rains?

It is the promoter's policy to play, rain or shine. In the case of rain, ponchos will be available for purchase.

Bags will be searched

It is a condition of entry to the festival site and camp site that a search of possessions and/or vehicles be required at the time of entry.

Those who do not consent to such searches, may be denied entry to the without refund.

Any prohibited Items will be confiscated and will not be returned.

What not to pack

Umbrellas, video recorders, professional photography equipment and alcohol are all banned.

When are the playing times going to be released?

CMC Rocks organisers say they will be up as soon as possible, but festival-goers should keep an eye on the website cmcrocks.com and sign up to the mailing list to make sure they have all the updates.

Cups and water bottles have to be tipped out

Empty containers are allowed to be filled up with free water on site but they are not allowed to be sealed or full when they are taken in.

What is prohibited?