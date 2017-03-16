10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

WITH CMC Rocks 2017 just over a week away, those lucky enough to get tickets will be preparing for one of the biggest weekends of their lives.

Australia's biggest international country and roots festival held at Willowbank will be headlined by the Dixie Chicks, Adam Harvey, Brothers 3 and Caitlyn Shadbolt.

The three day festival begins next Friday and we've spoken with CMC veterans to compile a list of everything you need to know before putting on those dancing boots.

1. Who is playing when:

THIS is a pretty basic one but with no many amazing acts you'll need to know where to be and when to catch your favourite artist. The timetable is well and truly out with the first artist kicking off at 2pm on Friday.

2. It will (probably) rain

IF RECENT weather is anything to go by throw on some gumboots and get ready for the rain. Don't be afraid to get muddy if it rains - get into the spirit of the festival. Just bring a ziplock bag to keep your phone and drink tickets dry and enjoy yourself.



3. You can bring a chair

THIS is a good idea for if you're not one for hanging out in the mosh during the show. Another tip is to set your chair up early early if you do bring one otherwise your only option will be to stand. Chairs are allowed except in the semi-circular Chair Exclusion Zone in front of the stage. There is no specific rule as to what size chairs need to be, but organisers suggest you bring a low profile chair.

4. Ticketing has changed

THE tickets are done differently this year. Festival-goers need to print them off and then bring photo ID on the day to get their wristband so keep that in mind before leaving the house.



5. How to get familiar with the layout

TO BE one step ahead, print a copy of the festival layout to make sure you know where you're going.

For those staying at the festival site, the Campers Bar is an area you should get familiar with. Meet your fellow campers and get social.

Get familiar with the festival map

6. There are 'extra' songwriters shows

SINCE its inception in 2013, CMC Rocks Saturday and Sunday Songwriter shows have become two of the biggest highlights of the festival. They are also a do not miss, you get the chance to see some of your favourite artists in a totally different light to the rest of the festival. Stop by Jack Daniel's White Rabbit Saloon on Saturday and Sunday from 1-3pm.



7. You could find your true love

TAKE it from those who have been there before, be prepared to find your cowboy or cowgirl. Entries have closed for the festival's speed dating event, but you can go along to watch and be inspired!

DON'T wait until Friday to get to the festival if you're camping. You can set up early if you're staying on festival grounds as gates open on the Thursday.



9. Where to eat

THERE will be an extensive range of food and drink be available for purchase at the Festival Site. The award-winning Boatshed restaurant will return to CMC Rocks in 2017 with more seating, exclusive cocktails and a brand-new tapas area. The Jack Daniel's White Rabbit Saloon will also be a spot where festival-goers can "experience the big fun, big tastes and big personalities of Tennessee".

10. How to stay organised

PLAN, plan, plan. If you're one of those super organised festival-goers print and laminate your timetable so it doesn't get wet and ruined in the rain. The main entrance to the CMC Rocks QLD Festival is off Cunningham Highway at Champions Way so leave early to make sure you get in to see all your favourite acts.