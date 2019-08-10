10 things to do this weekend

GLITZ: COME dressed for all the glitz and the glamour of Rocketman ( pictured above ), which looks at some of the biggest hits recorded by singer Elton John.

1. Self defence for kids - free introduction

Saturday, August 10, from 12-1pm at 8/53 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

LEARN self defence training through fun and game play, giving each child the advantage of addressing difficult and dangerous situations through a positive mindset. The class will be run by International Krav Maga instructor Adell Rose-Leigh Fox. Log on to www.warrior cubs.com.au/ registration. The introduction is free and classes are $15 each afterwards.

2. Ripley Markets

Saturday, from 3-8pm at Providence, Ripley Valley.

THE Ripley Markets are an annual event held on the second Saturday. Stalls feature a wide range of arts, crafts, homewares and more.

3. Make your own crystal bracelet workshop

Sunday, August 11, Lifestyle Centre, 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

MAKE your own piece of jewellery that you can take home with you. Tickets are $35 each.

To book, log on to www.trevallan.com.

4. Sing-a-long Session - Rocketman

Sunday, from 2-5.30pm at Limelight Cinemas, Riverlink Shopping Centre, corner of Downs and The Terrace, North Ipswich.

COME dressed for all the glitz and the glamour of Rocketman (pictured above), which looks at some of the biggest hits recorded by singer Elton John.

Tickets are $10.50 for adults and $8.50 for seniors, concession and students. Log on to www.limelight cinemas.com.au.

5. Community Bingo

Saturday, Ipswich Multicultural Project Inc, 18 Salisbury Rd

ENJOY one of the most popular games in the world.

Members $10; non-members $15. Raffle Prizes and two-course meal included. From 3.30pm-7pm. Bookings: 0414703842.

6. Ipswich Unearthed

Saturday, Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

DISCOVER young emerging musical talent from Ipswich and surrounding suburbs.

August features an all-female, all-local lineup of some of the best young singer-songwriters Ipswich has to offer. All ages, licensed venue. Time

8pm-10pm. Tickets $15. Find out more at http://www.studio188.com.au /show/ipswich-unearthed-august/

7. Markets at the Boulevarde

Saturday, The Boulevarde,

17 Limestone St

MARKETS At The Boulevarde is a monthly markets featuring artisans and producers in the Boulevarde at 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.

What to expect is monthly themed markets, workshops, fashion shows, along with stalls of delicious eats and specialty retailers. With the Ekka show season almost upon us, Markets At The Boulevarde invites you to celebrate Best In Show with Market Stalls, sideshow games, fairy foss, entertainment, showbags and our cupcake decorating competition.

So come one, come all, to enjoy some show favourites with us https://www.facebook.com/MarketsAt TheBoulevarde.

From 8.30am-12.30pm.

8. One Act Play Festival

Sunday, Ipswich Incinerator Theatre, Burley Griffin

Drive

THE long-running Ipswich One Act Play Festival is held on the second weekend of August each year at the historic Incinerator Theatre and hosts a wide variety of plays-dramas, comedies and farces from theatre groups all over southeast Queensland. Time 9.30am. Open Plays.

Tickets are available by logging on at https://www.ilt.org.au/

9. The Ipswich

Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich 4305

THESE Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice cream, hot food, coffee and plenty more.

10. My Brilliant Divorce

sunday, Ipswich Civic Centre, 50 Nicholas St, Ipswich

FROM the team that brought you Shirley Valentine and Always... Patsy Cline, is a show that has been a hit in 28 countries around the world.

A funny, contemporary story with a heart. Adults $37, Concession $32, group of six-plus $32.

Tickets: www.ipswich civiccentre. com.au/

Time: 2pm.