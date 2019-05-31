10 things to do this weekend

Rick Price at Falvey's Grand Hotel Yamanto

TOMORROW, Falvey's Grand Hotel, Warwick Rd, Yamanto, 2pm

BEST known for his hits including Walk Away Renee, Not a Day Goes By and Heaven Knows in the early 1990s, Beaudesert musician Rick Price has relocated to Nashville as he continues to produce and collaborate music, in a career that has now spanned four decades.

Toogoolawah Art Beat Festival

Today, Noon-4pm, Somerset Regional Art Gallery, The Condensary, 29 Factory Rd, Toogoolawah

MUSICIANS, visual artists and students take centre stage at this celebration of art and culture. Featuring market stalls, live music and dancing.

iPlay official opening

Today from 10am, Riverlink Shopping Centre

CELEBRATING the official opening of the new entertainment precinct featuring Ipswich's first bowling alley since the destruction of Bundamba in the 2011 floods. The free community event features loads of family activities throughout the day.

Arthur Boyd, Landscape of the Soul exhibition

Today, 10am-5pm, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place

THIS touring exhibition will consider the landscape in Arthur Boyd's work from youthful plein air subjects celebrating light, to the final phase of Boyd's career depicting the Shoalhaven on the south coast of New South Wales.

Peak Organics Market

Today, 9am-2pm, Ivory's Rock, Mr Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. They sell direct to the public from the farm gate.

Parkrun

Today, 7-8am, Bill Patterson Oval, Salisbury Rd, Ipswich

ENJOY a free 5km timed run around Limestone Park. Open to everyone, free, safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time.

Minka Place family fun day

Today, 10am-noon, Ripley Town Centre, Main St, Ripley

FREE creative fun for both adults and children. There will be a woven basket workshop, face painting, cupcakes and lots of giveaways. No need to book, just head on down on the day.

Live music at Fourthchild

TOMORROW, 10am-2pm, Fourthchild Cafe Restaurant and Lounge Bar, 6/126 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

ENJOY an afternoon of jazz and blues with the Bridge City Brothers. It is free to attend.

Peaceful Palette - High tea and painting experience

Today from 6.30-9pm at Dinmore Cottage Tea House, 1A Dinmore St, Dinmore.

WITH step-by-step instructions, you will be able to create your own masterpiece to take home with you. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Obsessed: Compelled to Make

Now open at the Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich.

DELVE into the processes, practices and passions that fuel art and follow the stories of 14 Australian artists at Obsessed: Compelled to Make. Visitors have the opportunity to get to know each artist and their personality.