10 things to do this weekend

Friends of Ipswich Libraries book sale

Saturday, May 25 from 9-11.30am at Ipswich Central Library, 40 South St, Ipswich.

IF YOU are in need of some new books, drop into the library to see what bargains you can find for riveting reading.

Buy a bag and fill it with books for $5.

Cash sales only.

Stone Cold Chisel - The Jimmy Barnes/Cold Chisel show

Saturday, From 8.30pm, at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich

RELIVE the rock and roll glory days of one of Australia's greatest bands, with all the mega hits in one huge show.

The performance is free to attend.

Winternationals' Billy Cart Bash

Sunday, May 26, from 10am-noon at Orion Springfield Central.

THE inaugural Billy Cart Bash is here.

To launch the 52nd Gulf Western Oil Internationals' at Willowbank Raceway, there will be car displays, driver signings and more at Orion. Tickets are $10 each.

Log on to www.orion springfield central.com.au.

Tunes on the Green

Sunday, from 2-5pm, at Brookwater Golf and Country Club, 1 Tournament Drive, Brookwater.

HEAD out to Brookwater for a Sunday afternoon with food and live entertainment.

Janice Smithers will be performing live in the clubhouse.

Arthur Boyd: Landscape of the Soul

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, 45 Roderick St, Ipswich Queensland

THIS Bundanon Trust Touring Exhibition will consider the landscape in Arthur Boyd's work from subjects celebrating light, to the final phase of Boyd's career depicting the Shoalhaven on the south coast of New South Wales.

Between his beginning and end, weaving a peripatetic existence spanning Australia, England and Europe, there was also the landscape Boyd carried within himself. From Saturday 10am-5pm.

Celebrating Gailes - Fred Ferguson Park

Saturday, Fred Ferguson Park, 18 Newman St, Gailes

IN MAY, we have been celebrating putting Gailes on the map.

It has been identified by many community members that on some maps including the local directory, the suburb Gailes is not on the map. Let's bring the community and services together to celebrate the community of Gailes and encourage people to identify the location of the suburb and the strengths of the community. Saturday 11am-1pm.

Saturday Stories - A Whole New World

Saturday, Springfield Central Library, Corner Main St and Sirius Drive, Springfield Central

MAKE a wish and take an amazing, magical journey with interactive stories, songs and activities to celebrate the release of the new movie, Aladdin. Ages 0-8 years with mums, dads and/or carers.

Event held in partnership with Event Cinemas.

No bookings required.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich 4305

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice cream, hot food, coffee and more.

Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve

Sunday, 408-492 Mt Crosby Rd, Chuwar

A WONDERFUL way to enjoy the great outdoors in Ipswich is at Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve.

The crossing is a low-lying bridge that crosses the Brisbane River in the suburb of Chuwar, and this long-time favourite with locals and visitors has all you need for a relaxing day out for all ages.

Fernvale Country Markets

Sunday, Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale State School

COME and spend a morning browsing a range of fruit and vegies and a host of quality second-hand goods, plants, leather items, fresh bread and cakes, soaps, candles, jewellery, gift wear, and poultry.

Grab some hot food and coffee from the vendors. There is an ATM on site. Open 6am-11.30am, every Sunday.

Take advantage off the offstreet parking.