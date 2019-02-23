10 things to do this weekend

CHILL OUT: If you are looking for a low-impact exercise activity, head on down to this free yoga class in Springfield.

Saturday, February 23, at 7.30am at Spring Lake Park, 55 Burlington Tce, Springfield Lakes.

IF you are looking for a low-impact exercise activity, head on down to this free yoga class in Springfield.

KinderPlay

Saturday, February 23, from 8.30-10am at Ipswich PCYC, 1c Griffith Rd.

THIS 90-minute class is for little crawlers right up to pre-prep aged children.

They will have fun swinging, climbing, jumping and crawling throughout the morning.

Tickets range from $13-$20 and you can pay at the event.

For more information, search Ipswich PCYC on Facebook.

Beginner crochet

Saturday, February 23, from 10am-noon at The Art and Craft Cottage, Shop 2, West St, Ipswich.

LEARN how to make a basic granny square and then go up from there.

You will also learn how to chain, treble crochet, read a pattern and change colours.

You will need a crochet hook and at least two different colours of yarn.

Tickets are $45.

Log on to www.theartandcraftcottage for more information.

2019 Pink Stumps Day

Saturday, February 23, from 9am-noon at Joyce St, East Ipswich.

THE Ipswich Vigoro Association will host a Pink Stumps Gala Day to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.

Entry is $10 a player and there will also be heaps of raffles and prizes on the day.

Viagara Falls - Sweeten Up

Saturday,

Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

VIAGARA Falls - Sweeten Up is a lively, original farce which derives its humour and charm from warm, relatable characters and a simple mistake that escalates wildly out of control, affecting an entire community.

It also demonstrates the absurd consequences of unnecessary fear and prejudice.

Not for the prudish however. At 7.30pm, adults $25, concession $20.

A Tribute to The Highwaymen

Saturday, Ipswich Civic Centre

KRIS Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, four towering giants in the music industry.

Collectively as The Highwaymen, the quartet has a unique connection to Australians that has only strengthened over the past two decades.

Now, Canadian-born international performer and producer Dail Platz along with Graeme Jensen, Gary LeGear, Dallas Southam and Laurie Keating, has re-created the magic that is The Highwaymen. Time: 8pm. Adult $65, concession $60, child $25.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

All Abilities Morning Run

Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

SUNDAY, rise and shine, head out for a run at 6am. Free.

Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties

Sunday, (until February 24) Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

MEET the bosses. The plotters. The bruisers. The petty crims.

Descend into Sydney's seedy underworld in the new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

This is your last chance to see this incredible exhibition.

Lobley Park

Sunday, Lobb St, Churchill Queensland 4305

PLANE-crazy kids are going to love Lobley Park with its aeronautical themed playground.

The park includes an RAAF cargo X-ray machine and radar screen.

Other playground equipment includes swings, climbing equipment, a dedicated outdoor story area as well as many kilometres of pathways for children to ride bike and scooters.

This is a perfect place to host a small child's birthday party.