10 things to do this weekend

ENJOY LEARNING: Free cooking classes will be held at the Ripley Town Centre.

Free boxercise

Saturday, February 9, from 8am at Robelle Domain Parklands.

THIS class is offered through the Active Parks Program, which offers free weekly physical activity classes. The class will run for one hour.

For information, log on to www.ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich Parkrun birthday

Saturday, February 9, from 6.45-8.30am, Limestone Park, Lion St, Ipswich.

THE popular morning event is turning five.

After the run there will be a birthday celebration for members, and maybe even a cake.

It is free to attend.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently it sells direct to the public from its farm gate. From 9am-2pm. Free

Free cooking classes

From 10am-1pm on Saturday, February 9, at the Ripley Town Centre.

KIDS can make their own fruit kebabs and healthy choc balls at free kids cooking classes to be held at Ripley Town Centre.

Youngsters will enjoy learning to make their own colourful and tasty dishes while learning more about the healthy ingredients they are using.

Classes run for about 30 minutes and are free to attend. You don't need to book.

The classes will be held opposite Eco Shot Cafe at the Ripley Town Centre, 20 Main St, Ripley.

For more information, search Ripley Town Centre on Facebook.

Bricktastic Fan Event - The Lego Movie 2

Sunday, February 10, from 4-5.30pm at BCC Cinemas Ipswich.

LEGO fans will be excited for this special advance screening of The Lego Movie 2. The heroes of Bricksburg reunite in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city.

It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat.

To buy tickets, log onto www.eventcinemas.com.au.

Ipswich Hockey Association open day

Sunday, February 10, from 3-5pm at Ipswich Hockey Grounds, 65 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

IF YOU or your kids are interested in playing a new sport, head to the Ipswich Hockey Club to meet members from the different clubs to find the right one for you and your family.

There will also be a come and try game on the hockey field.

For more information, search Ipswich Hockey on Facebook.

Kalbar Sunday Afternoon Dance

Sunday, February 10, Kalbar School of Arts, 63 Edward St, Kalbar, 4309

ENJOYABLE CD music, variety of old time dances with afternoon tea, prizes, raffle, lucky door. Proceeds: Scenic Rim Aqua Fitness Centre. Inquiries: 5463 8191.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. Time 6am. Free.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities. Services are held weekly.

Time 10.30am-12.30pm.

Free.

Kholo Gardens

Sunday, 243 Riverside Drive, Muirlea

A PICTURESQUE retreat into nature seven kilometres from the Ipswich Central Business District is the peaceful Kholo Gardens at Pine Mountain.

It's an unexpected delight to explore with its lush gardens, crystal clear lily pond, bush walks and open spaces.

There are also barbecues, picnic tables and public toilets.