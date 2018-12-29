10 things to do this weekend

COOL OFF: Take a refreshing dip at Orion Lagoon this weekend.

Jay Sean

Saturday, December 29, Racehorse Hotel, Booval

WITH a career spanning fifteen years, multi-million selling and platinum award winning artist Jay Sean remains the most successful British urban act in music history. Dipping his toes into various urban genres, and living across different continents, it's no surprise he's harnessed his success by constantly evolving. From 9pm. Cost $34.70.

Playing with Light at Ipswich Art Gallery

Saturday, December 29, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb. It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world. Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

This full-body interactive exhibition explores our big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With over 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in our life and in our world.

Until April 28, 2019. Cost $5 a person or $15 for a Family Pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult). Free for children under two.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval; Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. From 7am.

Underworld

Saturday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.

From 9.30am-4pm. Adult $14.50. Children under three are free.

William Bustard: selected works

Saturday, Ipswich Arts Gallery, 45 Roderick St, 4305

THIS display of eight selected works by prolific painter, illustrator and stained-glass window designer William Bustard shows his ability to capture the unique quality of light in the Australian landscape.

Having studied at the Slade School of Art before serving in the British Army during World War I, William Bustard migrated in Brisbane in 1921. He quickly became a key proponent of the visual arts with positions in the Royal Queensland Art Society. Times: 10am-5pm daily. Cost free (Let entry staff know you are here to see William Bustard). No Bookings required. All ages welcome.

Queens Park

Sunday, December 30, Queens Park, Merle Finimore Ave, Ipswich

QUEENS Park was the first park to be developed in Queensland, first being surveyed in 1842. Its original architectural design dates back to 1862 and is perhaps Ipswich's most well known landmark.

Visitors to the park will experience old world charm with modern day conveniences. Visit the Ipswich Nature Centre, Nerima Gardens, Queens Park Croquet Hall, Queens Park Nursery and Queens Park Environmental Education Centre or head to the fabulous playground.

Open every day but some parts closed on public holidays. Free.

Glass Plates and Rail Justice

Sunday, North St, North Ipswich, Queensland

OVER its more than 150-year history, The Queensland Railways have taken thousands of photographs of everything from cracked bridges to crocodiles.

The Workshops Rail Museum presents Glass Plates and Railway Justice, an intimate exhibition exploring the Queensland Railways in the 1920s, its use of photography and the fascinating story of how the railways dealt with rule breakers in the ranks.

On display you'll find exquisite glass plate negatives, an enormous camera designed to photograph railway blue prints and the Witness Box used by the Railway Appeal Board. This exhibition is free with museum entry and runs until February 24, 2019.

Mountain Biking

Sunday, Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve

FROM culture-rich mining heritage to adrenalin-fuelled downhill mountain biking, Castle Hill is a unique place and offers an experience unlike anything else in the region.

Castle Hill is suitable for riders of all abilities and is cemented as an iconic riding destination in Ipswich.

Orion Lagoon

Sunday, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield

TO COOL off during a long hot Ipswich summer, you canâ€™t go past Orion Lagoon at Springfield, just a 30-minute drive from Brisbane Central Business District. Situated within Orion Springfield.

Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve

Sunday, 408-492 Mt Crosby Rd, Chuwar

A WONDERFUL way to cool down and enjoy the great outdoors in Ipswich is at Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve.

The large, grassed area has plenty of room for sports and there are also bike/scooter paths and walking tracks. Sit back and enjoy the treats served at the cafe with beautiful views of the river, or bring your own picnic or barbecue.