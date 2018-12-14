10 things to do this weekend

PLAYING WITH LIGHT EXHIBITION: Light is intrinsic t o our lives, from natural phenomenon like rain bows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb.

Recital 2018

Saturday, December 15 from 5pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre

PRESENTED by Mill Street Studios, this performance will showcase an array of classic ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary and more dance styles. Tickets to the show are $29.50 for adults, $24.50 for concession and $19.50 for children aged 3-15. To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Playing with Light

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich

It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world. Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light. Until April 28. From 10am-5pm daily. Cost: $5 a person or $15 for a family pass (admits up to five people.

Must include at least one adult).

Santa's Snowland

From December 15-22 at Redbank Plaza

KIDS will have the opportunity to play at the snow these holidays at Redbank Plaza.

Santa's Snowland will be full to the brim with snow, allowing little ones the opportunity to make snow angels, build a snowman or just roll around and play.

No bookings are required. Just head down between 10am-1pm daily.

For more information, search Redbank Plaza on Facebook.

The Magical Christmas Show and Carnival

From now until Sunday, December 23 at Orion Springfield Central

SEE your favourite Christmas characters and local circus performers in a fast 90 minute show for the whole family to enjoy.

Plus, there will also be a Christmas carnival with rides.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be bought at the ticket booth in the centre.

Chisel Revived -The Evolution of Jimmy Barnes

Saturday, Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval

AUSTRALIA's number one Tribute to the Legends that are Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes.

For over three decades, the songs of Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes have dominated the airways with their powerful brand of Aussie Rock.

From 8pm. $10, pay at event

Carols at All Saints

Sunday, December 16, All Saints Anglican Church, 144 Brisbane Rd, Booval

ALL Saints' Anglican Church warmly invite you to our family carol event. There will be a sausage sizzle and kids activities from 5pm followed by carols in the church.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. At 6am. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and great second hand goods. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs and vegetables. From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

Underworld

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into the seedy 1920s underworld in this photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Road, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day