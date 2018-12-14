10 things to do this weekend
Recital 2018
- Saturday, December 15 from 5pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre
PRESENTED by Mill Street Studios, this performance will showcase an array of classic ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary and more dance styles. Tickets to the show are $29.50 for adults, $24.50 for concession and $19.50 for children aged 3-15. To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.
Playing with Light
- Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich
LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb.
It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world. Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light. Until April 28. From 10am-5pm daily. Cost: $5 a person or $15 for a family pass (admits up to five people.
Must include at least one adult).
Santa's Snowland
- From December 15-22 at Redbank Plaza
KIDS will have the opportunity to play at the snow these holidays at Redbank Plaza.
Santa's Snowland will be full to the brim with snow, allowing little ones the opportunity to make snow angels, build a snowman or just roll around and play.
No bookings are required. Just head down between 10am-1pm daily.
For more information, search Redbank Plaza on Facebook.
The Magical Christmas Show and Carnival
- From now until Sunday, December 23 at Orion Springfield Central
SEE your favourite Christmas characters and local circus performers in a fast 90 minute show for the whole family to enjoy.
Plus, there will also be a Christmas carnival with rides.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be bought at the ticket booth in the centre.
Chisel Revived -The Evolution of Jimmy Barnes
- Saturday, Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval
AUSTRALIA's number one Tribute to the Legends that are Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes.
For over three decades, the songs of Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes have dominated the airways with their powerful brand of Aussie Rock.
From 8pm. $10, pay at event
Carols at All Saints
- Sunday, December 16, All Saints Anglican Church, 144 Brisbane Rd, Booval
ALL Saints' Anglican Church warmly invite you to our family carol event. There will be a sausage sizzle and kids activities from 5pm followed by carols in the church.
All Abilities Morning Run
- Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central
Rise and Shine, head out for a run. At 6am. Free.
Ipswich Showplace Markets
- Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd
THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.
They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.
Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and great second hand goods. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs and vegetables. From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.
Underworld
- Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum
DESCEND into the seedy 1920s underworld in this photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s.
Afternoon tennis for over 35s
- Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Road, Ipswich
IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.
Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day