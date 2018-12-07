10 things to do this weekend

A scene from the movie Elliot the Littlest Reindeer, which will be shown in Ipswich this weekend.

Carols by Candlelight

Saturday, December 8, from 5.30-10pm at Evan Marginson Park, Goodna.

ENJOY a night of family fun and entertainment as you get into the Christmas spirit at this free Goodna event, spending the night singing your favourite carols.

Welcome to the world of Disney

Sunday, December 9, from 10am at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

PRESENTED by FAD Cheer and Dance, the students will celebrate their annual end-of-year performance. This year their theme is Disney. Tickets are $27 for adults, $20 for children aged 8-14, and $15 for kids 3-7. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre. com.au to book.

Free family fun in Redbank Plains

Sunday, December 9 from 5pm at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

FAMILIES can head to the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve this Sunday night to celebrate the magic of Christmas.

The Redbank Plains Community Christmas Carols event will feature lots of live entertainment featuring all your favourite Christmas carols, food vans, raffle prizes and s special visit from Santa.

The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.

All the fun begins at 5pm and the night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Heartwarming Christmas movie

Sunday, December 9 from 1.30-4pm at limelight Cinemas.

THE heartwarming story of a miniature horse who has the chance to fulfil his dreams of pulling Santa's Sleigh along with the other reindeer on Christmas Eve will play out on the big screen at Limelight Cinemas.

In addition to the movie screening, kids will also have the opportunity to meet Santa and his special elf helper Buddy, as well as decorate their own Christmas bauble and cookie.

Movie under the stars

From 4.30pm at Tucker Family Park, Brentwood Forest.

PACK a picnic and some chairs and head to Brentwood Forest to enjoy a movie under the stars.

The event will feature carols performed by students from Bellbird Park State Secondary College, a visit from Santa, a sausage sizzle and a free outdoor screening of a Christmas movie, beginning at 6.30pm.

Brisbane Lego exhibition

At the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre now until December 22.

AUSTRALIA'S 'brickman' Ryan McNaught currently has a new exhibition showing in Brisbane.

The exhibition features a life-sized Lego Harley Davidson and the largest ever Lego Caterpillar 797 dump truck.

Tickets for the show are available on Ticketek, or at the door.

Santa to greet Kids and pets at Deebing Heights

Saturday, December 8 from 9.30am at 113 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights.

FORGET the sleigh, Santa will be arriving in a train when he visits Deebing Heights this weekend.

The free family fun day will include photo sessions with the jolly man. The first free photo session for children will be held at 9.30am, while the second will be held at 10.30am for photos with Santa and pets.

Children can also enjoy train rides.

The Little Mermaid singalong

Sunday, December 9 from 10am-1pm at Limelight Cinemas

FANS of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid will be able to relive to all of the movie's hit songs such as Under the Sea, Part of Your World and Kiss the Girl when it screens at Limelight Cinemas this weekend.

All lyrics will be shown on the screen so even the littlest of fans can sing in tune with Ariel, Sebastian and their friends.

All tickets are $6 and kids tickets include a free mini popcorn and the opportunity to have their face painted before the movie starts.

Ripley Markets

Saturday, December 8 from 3-pm at Providence, Ripley Valley.

THE day will feature live music, entertainment, arts and crafts, homewares and more.

It is free to attend. For more information, search Ripley Markets on Facebook.

Farm tours at Naughty Little Goats

Sunday, December 9 from 1-5pm at Naughty Little Goats, 1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

KIDS can have the opportunity to pat and feed baby goats, milk a goat by hand, watch a cheese making demonstration and taste some gelato at this farm tour.

Tour times are held at 1.05pm, 2.15pm and 3.25pm and run for just over an hour.

Prices are $15 for adults, $5 for children. A family pass is $35 for two adults and six children.

Log onto www.naughtylittlegoats.com.au/farm-tours to book.