10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

TOY FUN: June and Les Kittlety will be at the Ipswich Doll and Bear Fair at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Sunday.

TOY FUN: June and Les Kittlety will be at the Ipswich Doll and Bear Fair at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Sunday. Rob Williams

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland.

Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From 9am-2pm.

Cost free.

Underworld

Saturday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.

Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours. From 9.30am-4pm.

Cost: Adult $14.50.

Children under three are free.

Enjoy a drive-in movie

Saturday, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar

GET along to Tivoli Drive-In for this double screening.

Movies being shown are Hotel Transylvania 3 and Spider-Man.

Gates open 4pm, Hotel Transylvania 3 from 6.30pm, Spider-Man: Homecoming from 8.45pm.

Cost $10 a car.

West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser

Saturday, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall

THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash.

Get your car washed by a player or committee member.

From 9am-2pm.

Cost: $10.

19th & 20th Century Works

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

Runs from 10am-5pm daily, until October 14.

Free entry.

Walk for Habitat

Sunday, from 8-9.30am, meeting outside Brookwater IGA

JOIN members from Springfield Lakes Nature Care on their first Walk for Habitat Day in the habitat along Woogaroo Creek.

The walk will extend from Augustine Heights to Brookwater so participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

For more information or to register, email info@springfieldlakesnaturecare.org.au.

Ipswich Doll, Bear and Craft Fair

Sunday, from 9am-2.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre

VIEW a ride range of antique and modern dolls and teddy bears.

There will also be free doll and bear valuations, but a limit of two per person.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for concession and $2 for children.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From: 6am-11.30am.

Coin donation.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over-35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly.

From 10.30am-12.30pm.

Free.