10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend
Peak Organics Market
- Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing
PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland.
Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.
From 9am-2pm.
Cost free.
Underworld
- Saturday, The Workshops Rail Museum
DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s.
Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.
Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours. From 9.30am-4pm.
Cost: Adult $14.50.
Children under three are free.
Enjoy a drive-in movie
- Saturday, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar
GET along to Tivoli Drive-In for this double screening.
Movies being shown are Hotel Transylvania 3 and Spider-Man.
Gates open 4pm, Hotel Transylvania 3 from 6.30pm, Spider-Man: Homecoming from 8.45pm.
Cost $10 a car.
West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser
- Saturday, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall
THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash.
Get your car washed by a player or committee member.
From 9am-2pm.
Cost: $10.
19th & 20th Century Works
- Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich
VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.
Runs from 10am-5pm daily, until October 14.
Free entry.
Walk for Habitat
- Sunday, from 8-9.30am, meeting outside Brookwater IGA
JOIN members from Springfield Lakes Nature Care on their first Walk for Habitat Day in the habitat along Woogaroo Creek.
The walk will extend from Augustine Heights to Brookwater so participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.
For more information or to register, email info@springfieldlakesnaturecare.org.au.
Ipswich Doll, Bear and Craft Fair
- Sunday, from 9am-2.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre
VIEW a ride range of antique and modern dolls and teddy bears.
There will also be free doll and bear valuations, but a limit of two per person.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for concession and $2 for children.
Ipswich Showplace Markets
- Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd
THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.
They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.
Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.
They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.
From: 6am-11.30am.
Coin donation.
Afternoon tennis for over 35s
- Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich
IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over-35s each Sunday.
Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm.
Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.
English-Spanish Church
- Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central
FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.
Services are held weekly.
From 10.30am-12.30pm.
Free.