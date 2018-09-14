10 things to do this weekend

UNMISSABLE: The cast from Strictly Ballroom.

Strictly Ballroom

Until September 23 at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

STRICTLY Ballroom The Musical tells the story of Scott Hastings, a champion ballroom dancer who defies all the rules and follows his heart, finding not only his true calling but also his true love.

Tickets are $68 for adults, $58 for concession and $35 for children aged between 3-14.

To book tickets, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Team J and J bus trip

Saturday, from 8am-5pm.

THIS fundraiser is to support the work of the Leukaemia Foundation.

The bus will pick you up at Plainland and take you to Laidley, Forest Hill, Gatton and Grantham.

Phone Gayle Daetz on 0402085260 or email tyrone07@optusnet.com.au.

Community Dinner Dance

Saturday, from 6.30pm till 11.55pm on Sunday, September 16 at the Glamorgan Vale Community Hall.

HEAD down to the Glamorgan Vale Hall for a two course spit roast dinner and dancing.

Adults are 435 each and secondary students are $20.

All funds to the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Branch. To buy tickets, phone Geoff Beattie on 54266236.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From 9am-2pm.

Free.

Great Houses of Ipswich

Saturday, Fairy Knoll at 2a Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights, Rockton at 2 Rockton St, Newtown and Arrochar at 3 Waghorn St, Woodend

Take a look inside three of the Great Houses of Ipswich.

Entry is free to National Trust members and students, or $5 per person for other visitors.

No bookings required. From 10am-4pm. Cost $5 a person.

Children and students free.

Ipswich Hospital Museum Open Day

Sunday, Ipswich Hospital Museum, Jubilee Building, Ipswich Hospital

VIEW medical and nursing objects dating from the early 1900s onwards.

An exhibition themed around maternity care and anaesthetics is currently on display.

From 10am-3pm.

Free entry.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903.

From 1pm-4pm.

Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.

All Abilities Morning Run Rise and Shine

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

HEAD out for a run.

From 6am.

Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From 6am-11.30am.

Coin donation.

Underworld

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum

A NEW exhibition opens today at the Workshops Rail Museum, Underworld.

Descend into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930.

Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours.

From 9.30am-4pm.

Adult $14.50.

Children under three are free.