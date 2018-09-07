10 things to do this weekend

Quilt and Craft Expo

Last day today

THE Laidley Uniting Church Quilt and Craft Expo is on again and the theme this year is 'songs of yesteryear'.

As well as the quilt and crafts on display there are talented people demonstrating their crafts.

For those more interested in outdoor machinery there displays of vintage vehicles, tractors and engines.

Entry to all the displays is only $5 for adults and 50c for children. It's on at the Laidley Uniting Church on Patrick St until Saturday.

Rosewood Rock'n'Roll Dance

Saturday, from 6-10pm at the Rosewood Show Hall, 1 Railway St, Rosewood

DANCE the night away at this fun dance. Tickets are $15 each and includes supper.

Purchase tickets online from ticketebo.com.au/rosewoodrocknrolldance

Brookwater family fun day

Saturday, 3.30pm-7pm, Brookwater Golf and Country Club

ON SATURDAY Brookwater Golf and Country Club are hosting a huge day of activities.

Starts at 3.30pm and finishes around 7pm with a fireworks display, there will be a wine and beer bar for parents and a bouncy castle for the kids.

There will also be live music and a petting zoo. Food and drink will be available as well as fairy floss and face painting.

The event is being held on the Brookwater driving range and is free entry.

Contact 3814 5500 for more information.

Wind Tubes

Saturday, the Ipswich Art Gallery

YOU only have a few days left to experience the Wind Tubes exhibit at the Ipswich Art Gallery before it finishes this weekend.

You will design and build your own flying creation and put it through its paces in the wind tubes.

Retro Rewind: '80s v '90s

Saturday, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

VIDEO Party Dance the night away on the polished dance floor at Studio 188 Ipswich with the biggest video hits of the '80s and '90s.

Via the most popular music videos of all time, we take you on a 20-year journey of pop, dance and rock music. From 7pm-10pm. Cost $10.

West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser

Saturday, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall

THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash.

Get your car washed by a player or committee member. From 9am-2pm. Cost: $10.

Peak Organics Market

Ivory's Rock Conferences and Event, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate.

From 9am-2pm. Free.

Two Feet and a Heartbeat charity walk

Sunday, The Circle, Robelle Domain, registration from 9am

THERE will be face painting, jumping castle, sausage sizzle, tug-a-wars, fairy floss and more.

About 9.45am a Bubbles to the Heavens ceremony will be held for Heart Angles and the walk kicks off about 10.10am.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and shine, head out for a run. Starts at 6am. Cost: Free

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders sell new and second-hand items.