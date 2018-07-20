10 things to do this weekend

Wetland bird photography

Saturday, July 21 from 8.30-10.30am at Spring Lake Park, next to Moselle's Restaurant, Springfield Lakes.

JOIN wildlife photographer Anne for a workshop on how to get great photographs with your mobile phone, and also learn more about local wildlife.

It is a free event but a donation is appreciated.

Log on to eventbrite.com.au and search wetland bird photography.

For more information, phone Luise Manning on 0407 167 722.

Boonah World Environment Day Festival

Saturday, July 21 from 9am-4pm at The Outlook, 4001 Boonah Ipswich Rd, Boonah.

A FAMILY-friendly day jam-packed with innovative stalls, displays, demonstrations and more.

There will be lots of food and organic produce, live entertainment and more.

Entry is a gold coin donation.

Supercars Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint

Saturday, July 21, Queensland Raceway is located on Champions Way, Willowbank, from 8am-5.30pm. Cost, various starting at $15.

There's non-stop thrills for all ages at the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint, 20 to 22 July 2018. Round up your mates or your family and start planning a weekend packed full of action.

Queensland Raceway offers one of the most accessible trackside experiences on the Supercars calendar, with easy parking and excellent vantage points around the circuit.

Come and show your team colours at Round nine of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Kids 12 and under go trackside free with a paying adult, so bring the whole crew.

Kylie Castle with the Country Escape Band

Saturday, July 21, from 7-8.30pm at Studio 188, located at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

KYLIE Castle is well renowned for her various music stylings, and at this concert she will treat the audience to an array of easy listening music ranging from traditional Australian folk and bush ballads through to bluesy and up-tempo American styled country.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Phone 3810 6100 to book.

Sacred Heart Parish School fete

Sunday, July 22, from 10am-3pm at 25 Cothill Rd, Booval.

THERE will be fun for the whole family, including rides, live entertainment, games, market stalls, food, raffles and more.

Queensland Woollen Mills

Sunday, July 22, Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Road New Chum

Ipswich was the ideal site being the major railhead for wool shipments and an inland river port and a ready female workforce.

The mills were in North Ipswich, East Ipswich and Redbank, which closed in 1981. Each mill produced different products.

Janis Hanley, a Griffith University PhD candidate, will talk on her research into these mills.

She is collecting stories of the mills through interviews with former workers, photographs, documents, looking at what has been lost, and exploring what has happened since.

In this presentation she will talk on her research and encourage the audience to share their stories. At 10.30am, $5.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, July 22, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Coin donation

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

Cost is coin donation. Time, from 6am-11.30am.

Foreign Bodies: New Work By Christopher Trotterthese

Sunday, July 22, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

Find newsculptures by Christopher Trotter are created from natural objects and discarded machinery.

Drawn to the unique forms and weathered surfaces of these materials, Trotter's creations appear to have lived a hard life performing the task for which they were originally invented.

Since each creation is made by joining unrelated materials in an illogical yet seemingly plausible combination, we are left to ponder exactly what function they performed.

From 10am-5pm daily.

Cost is free.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, July 22, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

Ipswich Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903.

From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 ayear, $5 court fees on the day.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, July 22, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. Start time, 6am.

Cost, free.