10 things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Suicide Swans on the release of their third album La Jungla.

Boonah Show

June 2 at the Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne St, Boonah

IF you are missing all the rides, showbags, dagwood dogs and carnival games which appeared at the Ipswich Show, don't fret because you can head out to the Boonah Show. Over two big days there will be fun galore for everyone of all ages.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for concession on the Friday, and $15 for adults and $10 for concession on Saturday. Visit boonahshowsociety.org.au for more information.

Madman Anime Festival

June 2-3 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Merivale St, South Brisbane

FANS of Anime, you won't want to miss this. With guest speakers, screenings, cosplay, merchandise and more, the Madman Anime Festival will be a fun-filled weekend. Tickets are $40 if you plan on visiting one of the days, or $60 for the entire weekend. Log onto animefestival.com.au/conventions/brisbane-2018.

PC, Word and Email Basics

Saturday, Redbank Plains Library, Moreton Avenue, Redbank Plains

This single day course will take you through the basics of computers, Microsoft Word and email. Improve your skills in using a PC, understand the features of Word, set up an email account and send emails with attachments. Time: 9am-11.30am. Free.

Suicide Swans, la Jungla album launch

Saturday, Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

SUICIDE Swans are five months on from releasing their critically acclaimed sophomore album Augusta and are back with a bang with their double LP/CD la Jungla.

Recorded in one 13-hour session, it is an 83-minute opus that incorporates everything these guys are about, from '60s/'70s rock, alt-country Americana and songs that are never every played the same way twice.

The evening runs from 7.30pm-10.15pm.

Foreign Bodies - New work by Christopher Trotter

Now showing at the Ipswich Art Gallery until July 22

ARTIST Christopher Trotter is showing off his latest works for a limited time only at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

His new pieces are created from natural objects and discarded machinery.

Since each creation is made by joining unrelated materials in an illogical yet seemingly plausible combination, we are left to ponder exactly what function they had performed.

It is free to attend this exciting new exhibition.

The Ipswich Art Gallery is open from 10am-5pm daily.

Silver & Gold: Unique Australian Objects 1830-1910

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

Silver & Gold: unique Australian objects 1830-1910 showcases exceptional nineteenth and early 20th Century Australian silver and gold objects drawn from the National Gallery of Australia's significant collection of colonial decorative arts and design.

The theme of this exhibition is celebration, with objects marking significant personal, community and professional achievements and milestones, or displays of prosperity and artistic accomplishment.

From 10am-5pm daily, until August 26, 2018. Free.

Wind Tubes

Sunday, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

Design and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes.

See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead or just fall to the floor.

It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

From 10am-5pm daily, until September 9.

Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am. Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Road, Ipswich

Ipswich Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday. Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm. Cost Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.

All Abilities Morning

Sunday, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Run, Rise and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am at Robelle Domain Parklands.

Free.