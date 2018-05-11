10 things to do this weekend

FUN TIMES: Get the girls together for a night of good food, dancing, tarot readers and more

Girls' Day Out Fundraising Cruise

Saturday, May 12, from 4-7pm at Clem Jones Promenade, South Brisbane

GET the girls together for a night of good food, dancing, tarot readers and more. Tickets are $60 per person and all money raised will be donated to Sporting Wheelies to help people with life-changing injuries and disabilities to maximise their physical recovery and mental well-being. Book online at www.rivercity cruises.com.au.

Bogan Bingo

Saturday, from 5.30-7.30pm at Harrisville State School

DO you love playing bingo? Head out to Harrisville to play. Entry is $25, which includes a bingo book, jackpot games, dabbers, lucky door prize ticket and a run sheet. There will also be prizes for the best-dressed bogan and themed table. Phone Gabrielle McMillan on 38131020 for more information.

A Private Collection

From Saturday until Tuesday, June 6, at the Ipswich Art Gallery

A PRIVATE collector has generously agreed to put on display their uniquely personal collection of Australian art acquired during a 60-year period. The collection features more than 130 works, with a heavy emphasis on Queensland artists. The Ipswich Art Gallery is open from 10am-5pm.

Great Houses of Ipswich

Saturday, three privately owned heritage homes will open to the public

The National Trust, through its Ipswich Branch and in partnership with the owners of three Great Houses, is very proud to help open the doors to just a few of the outstanding heritage residences. 10am until 4pm. At Rhossilli at 4 Glebe Rd, Newtown; Dougleen at 67 Thorn St, Ipswich; Brighton Cottage at 51 Waghorn St Ipswich.

Free entry to National Trust members and students and $5 a person per property for other visitors. Children and students are free. There are no bookings.

Queensland Drag Racing Championships

Saturday, Willowbank Raceway, Champions Way, Willowbank

The Queensland Drag Racing Championships brings racers from across the state to compete for the prestigious QDRC Trophy and Track Champion status at Willowbank Raceway, delivering high-octane action for racers and spectators. Racing from 9.30am. Adults $35, concession $25, children under 13 free.

MusiQue Concerts

Saturday night, Studio188, 188 Brisbane St, in Central Ipswich

A country rock concert created by Andy Makin, a retired musician and audio engineer, these concerts are to provide a time and a place where good music makers and music listening lovers, can come together and celebrate or generate a good time and a happy memory.

The venue is licensed, the audience may have a drink before the show and during the interval, but this venture, unlike bands playing in pubs, is focused on performance with passion, rather than music to get drunk by. The venue only holds about 150 so it's not about financial reward either.

The performers are all ages, all nationalities, all ethnic backgrounds, the only requirements to become part of the show is having ability, talent and a good attitude.

Please book a ticket online at www.studio188.com.au or come to the door this Saturday night before 8pm. The show ends at 10.30pm.

Trees for Mum Day

Sunday, George Palmer Park, Cnr Blackstone Road and Sealy St, Silkstone

Celebrate your wonderful mum and mother nature by planting a native tree in her honour.

Enjoy a coffee and cake while the kids check out the playground or bring a picnic rug and relax under a shady tree. Information on native plants and home gardening will also be available on the day and you can collect your free plants from the Council mobile nursery on site.

Mums will receive a small gift to celebrate Mother's Day. What to bring: Hat, closed in shoes, sunglasses, sunscreen, drinking water. 9am-11am. Free. Registration essential.

Rob Rhodes at Brothers

Sunday, Wildey St, Raceview

Rob is one of the most versatile and dynamic solo performers on the scene today. He is just as at thome playing the classics of the 1960s and '70s as he is with 1980s pop/rock and contemporary hits. So whether you are 18 or 80, there is something for you in Rob's engaging show. From 2pm. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.