10 things to do this weekend in Ipswich

Digital aviation - flying with drones

Saturday, from 10am-noon at the Ipswich Central Library

GET a bird's eye view of the mechanics behind drones and learn how to fly and handle them safely. This is suitable for people aged 13 and over. It is free to attend.

Days for Girls Fashion Show fundraiser

Saturday, from 2-4pm at Masonic Hall, Corner Roderick and and Nicholas St, Ipswich

HELP to raise money for Days for Girls, an organisation that helps to provide reusable sanitary items for women in less fortunate countries. Tickets are $20 each and includes entry to the fashion show, which is being shown by Portifino, one complimentary drink and afternoon tea. Phone Glenys on 32021675.

Lucas Foundation Queensland Family Fun Day

Saturday, from 10am-2pm at Sage On Hickey Restaurant, Gatton Bowls Club

WITH so much to see and do at this event, you won't know where to begin. There will be a car show, face painting, a jumping castle, animal farm and games of barefoot bowls and volleyball, just to name a few activities.

Phone Kate on 0421012029 for more information.

Ipswich Jets v Redcliffe Dolphins

Saturday, North Ipswich Reserve, 54 The Terrace, North Ipswich

The Ipswich Jets season continues at home, taking on the Redcliffe Dolphins in Round 8 of the Intrust Super Cup. Intrust Super Cup kicks off at 3pm. Adults $10, concessions, students and seniors $5, under 14s free.

Imagination

Until Monday, 9am to 1pm, ARTtime Supplies, 203 Brisbane St, Ipswich

This selection of new works by award winning local artist Margaret Klumpp uses splashes of vibrant colours and a simple mixture of styles, strokes and textures, leaving all imagination to the theatre of the mind.

Free.

Dogs on Patrol

Sunday Henry Lawson Bicentennial Park, Walloon

Ipswich District Crime Prevention and Ipswich Neighbourhood Watch groups invite you to join them for Dogs on Patrol. Come and collect a free Dogs on Patrol dog tag (1 a dog) and have your tag engraved for free. Meet local police and Neighbourhood Watch members and learn how you can help police and keep your neighbourhood safe.

There will be heaps of doggy related displays and free treats for your dog. A sausage sizzle and entertainment are also planned. At 8am-10.30am. Free.

Rosewood Railway

Sunday, Cabanda Station, Rosewood-Marburg Rd, Tallegalla

Jump on board the restored 1930-built railmotor and trailer running hourly from Cabanda Station. The line climbs a spur of the Little Liverpool Range to Kunkala, providing spectacular 180-degree scenic views from Mt Flinders to the Great Dividing Range. Book here. From 10am-pm. Adults $12, concessions $10, children 4-17 $6, under 4s free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am. Coin donation.

Climbing Web

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'arcy Doyle Place Ipswich

Reach new heights and explore a hand crocheted climbing tunnel created by Evelyn Roth.

Complete with music and spinning disco lights, kids can climb, tumble, dive and spin while safely suspended off the ground.

From 10am to 5pm.

Weekend Workshops: Carve It Up

Sunday, Ipswich Central Library, Courtyard, 40 South St, Ipswich

Ever wanted to try your hand at wood carving? Do not miss this opportunity to learn the basic skills and techniques of wood carving with the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club.



Adults (18+ years). From 9am-12pm. Free.