10 things to do this weekend

CHAIN GANG: Test those leg muscles on the Ipswich 100 Bike Ride. Liana Turner

Rosewood Markets

Saturday, April 21 from 7-11.30am at the Anglican Church Grounds, 72 John Street, Rosewood.

HELD on the third Saturday of the month, the Rosewood Markets are a great place to browse a variety of stalls, including fresh produce, handmade crafts, books, plants, bric-a-brac and more.

Fun at the Tivoli Drive-In

Saturday, April 21, beginning at 3pm at the Tivoli Drive-In, 50 Coal Road, North Tivoli.

HEAD down to celebrate the Ipswich Light Festival by looking through the looking glass at a world of wonder and fantasy.

Join the mad hatters dress parade, sit at the table of the maddest tea parties, play croquet in the Red Queen's croquet court and paint the roses red at this fun Alice in Wonderland themed event.

The big screen will light up with the screening of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, as well as the Disney classic. Entry is $10 per car.

Laidley Heritage Weekend

Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 at Das Neumann Haus and Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum, Pioneer Street, Laidley.

LAIDLEY will celebrate its German heritage over one big and enjoyable weekend.

Families can enjoy a ride in a horse drawn carriage (small fee applies), watch blacksmiths, spinners and weavers, highland dancers and more over the course of this exciting weekend.

Most of the events will be free to enter.

Museum entry will be free.

Jazz, Wine & Blues

Saturday, April 21, 1pm to 9pm, Queens Park, Goleby Ave, Ipswich

Grab a chair, pack the blanket and sit back and enjoy an incredible line-up of local and nationally acclaimed jazz, swing and blues artists including headline act Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows. Free.

Ipswich Art Awards

Until Sunday, April 22, 10am-4pm, St Paul's Anglican Church, 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich

More than 200 works will be on display at this major regional art exhibition.

Categories include photography, painting, sculpture, drawing and printmaking. All art will be available for purchase. Free.

Festival Gala: Musicals Of The Greatest Era

Saturday, Ipswich Civic Centre, corner Limestone and Nicholas Sts, Ipswich

Ipswich City Symphony presents Musicals the Greatest Era with Silvie Paladino David Hibbard and Tim McCallum. Enjoy highlights from some of the worl

d's best musicals from 1940 to the 1980s. Patrick Burns takes brief leave from Australia Ballet to take up the baton as chief resident conductor with Ipswich City Symphony. 7.30pm. Adults $55, concessions $49.

Ipswich100 Bike Ride

Sunday, April 22, University of Southern Queensland, Ipswich Campus, Salisbury Rd

The Recruitment 24/7 offers entrants a choice of 100km, 50km, 25km and 5km courses, and for experienced riders - 100 miles. There is even a course for families with children at 5km.

The longer rides start and finish at the University of Southern Queensland Ipswich campus passing through rolling countryside, while the family ride is held on-campus. From $5 (5km) to $90 (100 miles). Phone 3466 5001. From 6am. Register online at ipswich100.com.au

Climbing Web

Sunday, April 22, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'A'rcy Doyle Place, Nicholas Street, Ipswich Central

Crafted by Evelyn Roth Festival Arts, the climbing web is a large-scale multi coloured crocheted net suspended from the gallery ceiling. This creates a safe, stimulating and enjoyable learning environment where kids can take off their shoes and roll and tumble while safely suspended off the ground. Entry free.

Imagination

Until Monday, April 30, 9am, to 1pmARTtime Supplies, 203 Brisbane St, Ipswich

This selection of new works by award winning local artist Margaret Klumpp uses splashes of vibrant colours and a simple mixture of styles, strokes and textures, leaving all imagination to the theatre of the mind. Free.

Mud World

Sunday, April 22, Limestone Park, 42 Chermside Rd, Ipswich

Revel in five realms of mud Muddy Monsterland, Village of Mud, Mud Mania, Land Slide and Great Muddy Mountain Range. S

till not enough? Continue at the Muddy Wonderland Dance Party on Saturday with DJ entertainment and more muddy activities.

From 8.30am to 11.30am and 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Cost $25 a child, $30 for the dance party.