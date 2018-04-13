10 things to do this weekend

BIG NIGHT: Favourite storybook characters will come to life in an energetic, lively and colourful celebration of everything wondrous at the Festival Parade of Light, this shot taken of last year's parade.

BIG NIGHT: Favourite storybook characters will come to life in an energetic, lively and colourful celebration of everything wondrous at the Festival Parade of Light, this shot taken of last year's parade. David Nielsen

Team J and J Harmony and Healing Fair

Sunday, April 15, from 10am-3pm at 34 at Lake Apex Drive, Gatton

GET your mojo back by attending this event. The fair will host readers, crystal and essential oil stalls, jewellery and soy candle vendors, massage and reiki practitioners. Entry is $2. All proceeds will be donated to the Leukaemia Foundation, supporting patients and families with blood cancer.

Doll Fair 2018

Sunday, April 15, from 9am-2.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre

DISCOVER an enchanted world of dolls, bears, crafts and accessories that are for sale to the public. Ticket prices vary with adult tickets at $10, concession at $9 and school children for $2. From 11am there will be free antique doll and bear valuations - a maximum of two per person. There will also be a raffle with proceeds supporting Ipswich Hospice Care.

Auditions Strictly Ballroom The Musical With Paul Mercurio

Metro International Ipswich Hotel: Saturday and Sunday

REGISTER to audition 0419 786 407 or www.ipswichmusicaltheatre company. com.au

Festival Parade of Light

Brisbane St, Ipswich Central, Saturday, April 14, 7pm

FAVOURITE storybook characters come to life in an energetic, lively and colourful celebration of everything wondrous at the Festival Parade of Light, themed From the pages of a Storybook. Free.

Creative Kidz

Saturday, between Brisbane and Ellenborough Sts along with d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich Central

FAMILY-friendly entertainment, interactive workshops, craft design, robotics, tech-fun and music transform the city centre into an exciting performance space of imagination, education and enjoyment for the young at heart. Time, from 3pm-9pm. Free.

Heritage Bank Street Party

Saturday, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Brisbane St, Ipswich Central

Hey there you with the sad face! Come up to d'Arcy Doyle Place and live it up on the dance floor as one of Australia's most original and admired Aria Hall of Fame rock bands, Mental as Anything, perform their infectious party tunes. From 7pm-9pm. Free.

Unmasked

Sunday St Paul's Anglican Church gardens, 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich

Ipswich school students showcase their amazing artistic skills, painting 1.5m-high masks representing the theme Waterways and the fate of the Sea. Until April 22. Free.

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Bike Ride

Sunday, Fernvale Futures Centre, 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

This fundraising ride is part of a week-long festival of cycling in Ipswich. Two rides will be held, 14km and 44km, and all profits will support Ipswich Hospital Foundation. From 8am-8.30am. Cost 14km ride (adults $15, under 12s $5), 44km ride (adults $30, under 12s $10).

Black & White Challenge

Sunday, Arts Alive Creative Arts School, 5 Jacaranda St, East Ipswich

AN exhibition by 40 locals who have created original art on timber boards using only black and white with no colour representation. From 10am to 2pm. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday. They are open to the public between 6am and 11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am.