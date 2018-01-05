Things to do this weekend

1. PSYCHEDELIC STEM CELLS

Brothers Leagues Club, Raceview, Saturday, January 6, from 9.30pm, free entry

High energy rock and pop covers band plays the best tunes from the '70s to now, including songs from the Foo Fighters, the Killers, Maroon 5 and many others.

2. A NIGHT WITH THE QUEENS AT CASA MIA

Casa Mia restaurant, Brisbane Rd, Newtown, Saturday, January 6, 7-11pm, $15 entry

Palace and Casa Mia combine to bring you great food, drinks and live entertainment. The Palace will perform great songs from the divas and burlesque days.

3. STAND-UP COMEDY

Coronation Hotel, Brisbane St, West Ipswich, Saturday, January 6, from 8pm, free

Free comedy show featuring Ashwin Segkar, Hayden Foote, Doony, Steven Hollamby, and hosted by Jasmine Fairbairn.

4. INSECTARIUM

Workshops Rail Museum, North Ipswich, until January 1, from 9.30am, adult tickets $14.50

Explore the microscopic world of insects in a fantastic photographic exhibition of Queensland Museum specimens.

Come face to face with colourful insects with hands on insect activities.

5. BOOTCAMP

HeadSpace, 26 East St, Ipswich, Saturday, January 6, from 9am, free

HEADSPACE offers services to young people aged between 12 to 25 years including fitness, mental health, general health, alcohol and drugs services and work, school and study support.

The new fitness program includes free bootcamps, boxing, self defence, weight lifting and personal training with experienced and qualified instructors.

All young people aged between 12-25 years are welcome and must book for their initial health and risk assessment prior to commencement.

6. BUILT FOR SPEED

Ipswich Art Gallery, Nichols Pl, Saturday, January 6, from 10am to February 18, $5

Start the engines, Built for Speed is back!

Thrills, spills and awesome crashes are guaranteed. Design, build and race your Lego hot rod, dragster or supercar down rad ramps and slick tracks.

Modify a ride for extra speed then re-race your turbocharged wheels for ultimate victory.

7. OZ NIGHT MARKET

Booval Fair Shopping Centre underground carpark, Saturday, January 6, from 5.30pm, $1

The Oz Night Market is a night market presenting international cuisine and good Aussie tucker.

There is a free jumping castle for the kids, free lolly scramble, free entry for under 15 and seniors, free entertainment sourced from the locals, free parking.

Come and see the free roving magician, and a great fun filled evening for all.

8. VINYASA YOGA

College's Crossing Recreation Reserve, Chuwar, Sunday, from 7.30am, $10.

Join fellow yogis at weekly Vinyasa yoga classes.

The sessions are appropriate for beginners right through to advanced yoga students. Vinyasa yoga incorporates strength, flexibility and mindfulness.

9. DANCE HITS

Goodna Services Club, 32 Woogaroo St, Goodna, Saturday, January 6, from 7.30pm.

There will be live music with David Lee Duo. David Lee and his band of first-class musicians bring a mix of classic dance hits between the '50s and 2000s to every show.