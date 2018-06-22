10 things to do this weekend

Kids fun dance

TOMORROW 1-4pm at Coominya Public Hall

YOUR kids can dance along to all of their favourite songs at this fun dance.

Entry is $2 per person.

Phone Lloyd Hill on 0488169162 for more information.

Silver and gold: Unique Australian objects 1830 to 1910

From now until August 26 at the Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

THIS showcases exceptional 19th and early 20th century Australian silver and gold objects drawn from the National Gallery of Australia's significant collection of colonial decorative arts and design.

The theme of this exhibition is celebration, with objects marking significant personal, community and professional achievements and milestones, or displays of prosperity and artistic accomplishment.

The exhibit is being shown at the Ipswich Art Gallery, located in d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich.

It is free for visitors to attend.

Open cut coal mines - the facts

Tomorrow 10.30am-12.30pm, Ipswich Historical Society, 1041 Redbank Plains Road, Ipswich

THIS presentation by Ross Bennet will provide an overview of historical open cut mines operations at Chuwar, Rosewood and Jeebropilly. Mr Bennet has been with New Hope since 2006. $5 members and $7 non-members.

Bikes 4 Bailey charity ride and fun day

Tomorrow 9am to 3pm

JOIN more than 120 riders on a motorbike charity ride to raise money for a Brassall family, struggling to buy medical equipment for two-year-old Bailey Barten. It costs $10 to join in the ride in either a car or on a bike starting from Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve and ending at the Haig St reserve in Brassall with a family fun day and lunch. Registration opens at 9am. See the Bikes For Bailey - sponsored by Viking Breed SMC Facebook Page for more information.

Wind Tubes

Every day, 10am-5pm, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place

DESIGN and build your own flying creation to test in Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more ... all the materials you need are provided. But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a free fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There's a special space for children under two to enjoy.

Drive-In movies at Tivoli

Gates open 4pm, movies from 6.30pm, 50 Coal Road, Chuwar

BRING a blanket and enjoy a family night out at Tivoli Drive-In. Movies screening are A Wrinkle in Time (6.30pm) Avengers Infinity War (8.45pm). Cost is $10 per car.

Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants

The Gabba 4.35pm

THE Lions have had a week off and could cause an upset at The Gabba.

Twilight games are the best time to watch footy, especially with kids' tickets from just $8.

If you have a ticket take advantage of free train and bus travel to the game and home again.

Ticket info at www.lions.com.au.

Hops and Hounds

Tomorrow from noon at Pumpyard

Spend the last Sunday of the month with your four-legged bestie at the Pumpyard, where in-house baked treats are available for your furry mate. This event is held on the last Sunday of every month.

Lifeline Winter Bookfest

Starts today at 7.30am and runs to July 1

THE Brisbane Convention Centre will again be bursting for one of the biggest book events in the state.

Tens of thousands of books at bargain prices. Entry is free. BYO bags and trolleys.

Egyptian Mummies

Now showing at the Queensland Museum, Melbourne St, South Brisbane

MEET six mummies and unlock the secrets behind their wrappings using the latest CT scanning technology in Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives.

Featuring more than 200 artefacts from the world famous Egyptian collections of the British Museum, gain insight into the life and death of those six individuals who lived in Egypt between 3000 and 1800 years ago.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $12 for children. Log onto www.mummies.qm.qld.gov.au.