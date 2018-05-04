10 things to do this long weekend

GOT THE MOVES: Head along and watch the live performances at the Ipswich Combined Teachers Dance Festival.

Buddha Birth Day Festival

Until May 6 at South Bank Parklands.

SINCE 1997, the Buddha Birth Day Festival has grown into one of Queensland's most prestigious cultural events and is now recognised as the largest annual Buddhist Birth Day Festival in the world.

The festival will feature lots of displays, performances, cultural customs, food and more. The festival is open daily from 9am-9pm.

Wind Tubes

Until September at Ipswich Art Gallery.

DESIGN and build your own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead or just fall to the floor in this hands on exhibition. It's all about air and invention, with a bit of mid-air mayhem. Entry is free. Open 10am-5pm daily.

Lowood Art Cultural Festival

Saturday, May 5, 10am-3pm at Clock Park, Main St

GRAB the family and head out to Lowood for a day of fun. There will be lots of food stalls selling cuisines from all over the world, live entertainment, face painting, a jumping castle, raffles and more.

19th & 20th Century Works

Saturday Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St, Ipswich

View some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage. From 10am-5pm daily, until October 14. Free entry

Ipswich Health Race Day

Saturday Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Ipswich Hospice Care have come together as partners in health to present the first Ipswich Health Race Day featuring the One Mile Gift.

In a similar concept to the Stawell Gift foot race, the One Mile Gift is a healthy event for Ipswich that you can even bet on!

The One Mile Gift has the largest pool of prize money for a mile race in Queensland and it is the only running event where betting is sanctioned in Queensland. From 12pm-5pm. Tickets: $75 a person which includes gate entry, food and a five-hour beverage package.

Friends of Hospice Bookshop Sale

Sunday, Old Flour Mill, 227 Brisbane St

From 8.30-2pm. All books are $2 and under with all proceeds going to support Ipswich Hospice.

Ipswich Combined Teachers Dance Festival

Sunday, Ipswich Civic Centre, Limestone St & Nicholas sts, Ipswich

Every year in May, the dance schools of Ipswich have a groups only dance festival. Head along and watch the live performances. Starting at at 8.30am.

Cost $8 a session, $5 for pensioners and $16 for day passes.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

Open from 6am, stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. Coin donation.

Ipswich Artists: works from the Collection

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich

See the diversity and skill of local Ipswich artists in this display featuring works that have been acquired for the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection.

Artists featured are Gary Abkin, Tim Acutt, Chenaya Bancroft-Davis, Annie Clarke, Donna Davis, Charmaine Davis, Mieke den Otter, Colleen Gardener, Angela Geertsma, Sally Harrison, Lizzett Kim, Wayne McDonnell, Sharon McKenzie, Deb Mostert, Kate Roberts, Andrew Spark and Helen Vere.

Many of the pieces displayed have been acquired through the Ipswich Art Awards over the past 15 years and are shown in conjunction with this year's Ipswich Festival. From 10am-5pm. Free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

Rise and Shine, head out for a run. Find other ideas to stay fit at Active and Healthy Ipswich - click here.

From 6am. Free.