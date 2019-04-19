10 things to do this Easter weekend

EASTER FUN: There are plenty of holiday activites to enjoy this weekend.

EASTER FUN: There are plenty of holiday activites to enjoy this weekend. FamVeld

Playing with Light

Saturday, April 20,

Ipswich Art Gallery

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb. It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world.

Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

This full-body interactive exhibition explores our big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With more than 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in our life and in our world. From 10-5pm.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion Street and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Road, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world.

They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in.

All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time.

You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards.

Peak Organic Markets

Saturday, Ivorys Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2am.

Garden of

Eden Voluntary Day

Saturday, Cribb Park, Fitzgibbon St (near Cribb dog park), North Ipswich

JOIN in important revegetation work restoring the banks of the Bremer River with volunteers from the Garden of Eden project. From 1.30pm-5pm.

Easter Bonnet Parade

Saturday, Top of Town

MRS Claus and Santa is hosting an Easter Bonnet Parade at the Top of Town on Easter Saturday at 11am. Bring or make your own hats before the parade, egg painting as well. The Easter Bunny will be around to give out some treats.

Kids Craft Workshops

Saturday and Sunday, 195 Brisbane St, Ipswich

THE Retro Diner in the Top of Town is holding kids craft workshops. Kids can make face masks, Easter baskets and colour in on both days from 11am.

The Ipswich Nature Centre

Saturday and Sunday, Queens Park, Goleby Ave, Ipswich

HERE is a magical opportunity to get up close and personal with Australian native wildlife. Stroll through shady walkways and enjoy the cute residents such as wombats, wallabies, emus, quolls, and a nocturnal bilby exhibit.

A vibrant rainforest bird aviary is alive with colour and sound, and youngsters will have a ball in the barn which has calves, lambs and guinea pigs. Near the Japanese Nerima Gardens within Queens Park, the Ipswich Nature Centre is family-friendly and open every day until school starts on Tuesday.

Long weekend

Easter egg hunts

Saturday and Sunday at Limelight Cinemas

BEFORE each session of Wonder Park, The LEGO Movie 2 and Dumbo, take part in interactive activities, themed crafts and colouring-in until 22 April.

Springfield Markets

Sunday, Main St

GRAB some last-minute Easter gifts at the Springfield Markets on Main St. You will find arts and craft, local produce, food and music from 9am-4pm.

The Ipswich

Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds

THERE are plenty of stalls selling everything from kids toys, books, art and craft, hardware and produce.

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at Ipswich Showgrounds from 6am-11.30am and entry is a coin donation.