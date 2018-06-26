10 things to do these school holidays

Wind Tubes is a free fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family.

Wind Tubes is a free fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. Harley McMartin

1 Test your design ability in this interactive fun

DESIGN and build your own flying creation to test in the wind tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more ... all the materials you need are provided. But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a free fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family.

WHEN: 10am-5pm

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery

It is the perfect way to learn about fossicking and geology while having fun. Nev Madsen

2 Treasure Hunt

CREATE your own treasure bag, then dig for treasure in the massive Treasure Hunt sand pit. What you discover is yours to keep....so fill your treasure bag with jewels, gems and special things.

Treasure Hunt is a playful experience for young children aged 3-8 years and their families. It is the perfect way to learn about fossicking and geology while having fun.

WHEN: 10am-4pm, daily

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery

COST: $5 per child. U3 free.

Children can create a delicious masterpiece. Chris Ison ROK220218cgelato1

3 Yum activity

A HOLIDAY treat is coming. Gelatissimo Orion has Kids Sundae Decorating workshops.

Children can create a delicious masterpiece using an array of toppings and favourite flavours.

Monday to Friday from July 2.

Cost is $8 per child.

Visit Gelatissimo Orion to book.

Available for ages 12 years and under.

4 Make a plush toy to snuggle

MAKE your free Stuff n Snugglezzz plush toy from July 3-7 at Riverlink.

Plush toys are always a hit with the kids. All it takes is five simple steps:

1. Get your plush design

2. Stuff

3. Give it snugglezzz

4. Get a birth certificate and name your Snugglezzz

5. It's now yours to take home... for free.

Make a different animal plush design each day to build your collection.

Go along to the opening of Show Dogs at Limelight Cinemas on Thursday July 5 to create your own special puppy to take home.

5 Just Jump play centre

AS SOON as your child can walk they can jump.

Cost is $7 per one hour session which includes unlimited play on the indoor jumping castles.

Phone 34378588 to book your session.

Action-packed family friendly entertainment. Tom Gillespie

6 Motocross action at Orion

FREESTYLE Kings are bringing some of their best performers to Orion to provide us with some action-packed family friendly entertainment.

There will also be rider meet and greet opportunities after each show.

WHEN: Friday: 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm;

Saturday: 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Main Street will be closed on these days.

Turn your children into burger making experts. Steve Ryan

7 Tasty school holiday fun

THESE hands-on classes are up to 60 minutes of fun, and are sure to turn your children into burger making experts.

Classes are $10 a child, and include a burger, chips and a drink. Sessions available at 10.30am Monday through to Thursday during the school holidays. Book online in advance with payment made on the day at Grill'd Orion.

Go to www.orionspringfield central.com.au

8 Robotics Sports group

AN OPPORTUNITY for people who are interested in robotics to meet up and discuss how to start and build fighting robots. All ages are welcome to see how mechanical inventions are imagined and made.

When: Saturday, June 30, 1pm

Where: Blackstone hall

For details contact: julieapitts@optusnet.com.au

Oprah Winfrey in a scene from the movie A Wrinkle in Time. Supplied by Disney. Atsushi Nishijima

9 Drive-In movies at Tivoli

TAKE a blanket and enjoy a family night out at Tivoli Drive-In. Movies screening are A Wrinkle in Time (6.30pm) and Avengers Infinity War (8.45pm). A Wrinkle in Time follows a young girl who, with the help of three astral travellers, sets off on a quest to find her father, who went missing after discovering a new planet.

WHEN: Gates open 4pm Saturday

WHERE: 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar

COST: $10 per car

10 Springfield Markets

IT'S market day at Springfield. Hop on down to Robelle Domain Parklands for an afternoon treat, browse work created by local talented artists and crafters, shop for homewares and enjoy dinner with family and friends from food trucks and multicultural stalls.

WHEN: 3pm-8pm, Friday

COST: Free entry

Plenty to entertain everyone these holidays

SCHOOL holidays have rolled around again and the question on all parents' lips is either, "how am I going to get my kids off the couch?", or "how am I going to keep them entertained?"

There are many opportunities for children of all ages to do something fun and make memories these holidays in Ipswich while you sit back, and relax.

"It's so hard to get the kids to leave, there's always so much to do," says Rebecca Belle, a frequent visitor to the Workshops Rail Museum.

This is a great place to treat your kids to a fun and educational trip where Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends will host interactive activities, crafts, and games, starting Saturday.

On Monday, the controller will be holding a sensory-friendly session for children at 9.30am.

Over at the Ipswich Art Gallery, watch your children's imagination take flight at the Wind Tubes exhibition. See creations become airborne as they twist and turn through the tubes and shoot into the air.

This free, family friendly event is held from 10am to 5pm daily throughout the holidays, letting your children make crafts to defy gravity and satisfy their fascination.

These activities and so much more are bound to keep the little ones happy and the older ones busy with their jam-packed holidays.