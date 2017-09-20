SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Here's what's on in Ipswich

1. More than just movies at BCC Cinemas

THERE'S more happening at BCC Cinemas these school holidays than family friendly movies. Make a day of your movie outing, and join in the fun foyer activities as part of the cinemas' school holiday program. Free activities include things such as make your own Captain Underpants bookmark or Lego Ninjago school bag tag and much more. Plus, grab your entry forms for The Emoji Movie colouring competition or the Captain Underpants "Invent Your Own Superhero" competition to win awesome prize packs. The bonuses keep coming, with a special THE LEGO ® NINJAGO ® Movie Figurine giveaway for any ticket bought to the first session of The Lego Ninjago Movie on Sunday September 24. (While stocks last). Win tickets daily in the QT.

2. Ghost Jam

ENJOY a live theatre performance at Redbank Library of the world's best ghost tales with comedian Sean Murphy. Sean is joined by drummer Sophie Unsen as they combine silly, spooky storytelling with live music. For children 5-12. Booking and sessions times at library.ipswich.qld.gov.au

3 Tech fun

GET creative and learn about coding, circuits and technology at this Maker Party in a Box workshop at Ipswich Library. For kids aged 5-18 years. Go to library.ipswich.qld.gov.au for bookings and times.

4 Clock art

CHOOSE your colours, add the paint to a spinning drum and you'll have a one-off painting for a clock. Until Saturday, 10am-1pm daily, Booval Fair. Ages 5 years and over. Book at boovalfair.com.au

5 Doughnut decorating

DONUT King, Redbank Plaza, is hosting free doughnut decorating in the second week of the school holidays. Available 11am-2pm from Monday September 25 to September 30. At Donut King kiosk on level 3.

6 Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop is heading to Town Square Redbank Plains. Your new furry friend will be pre-filled with just the right amount of cuddliness, ready for you to bring it to life by adding your own heart and personal touches. Limited spaces available. Thursday, 10am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm. Cost is $14 each, all ages welcome. Book at townsquarered bankplains.com.au.

7 Play with Clay

GET your hands dirty when you Play with Clay at our free drop-in workshops at the Ipswich Art Gallery. Experiment with shape, form and texture while you learn some creative techniques for basic clay modelling. Make a pinch pot, create an animal, or use your imagination. Your clay creation is yours to take home. Daily until Friday September 29, 10am-3.30pm.

8 Unique show

EXPERIENCE visual theatre, set in a wondrous tinkering heaven. Loose Ends is about friendship, acceptance and loyalty. This breathtaking show is highly visual, emotional and unpredictable. It makes inventions and machines fun and adds quirky edges to puppetry. Showing at Ipswich Art Gallery until October 1, at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Cost is $7. Book at ipswichartgallery.qld.gov.au

9 Holiday Interactive Zone

DISNEY-Pixar Cars is revving up and getting ready to hit the track at Orion these school holidays. Ride, race and play your way through a dynamic Cars-themed interactive zone. Meet Mack the Transporter, along with Lightning McQueen. Have fun as you slide down the Disney Pixar Double Lane slide. Race around the track on the new Crazy Either Scooters and more. This free event runs September 27 to October 1, 10am-2pm daily, opposite Orion Lagoon.

10 Young model search is on

ASPIRING models have a chance to show what they are made of as Tamblyn Management comes to Riverlink this week. There are three categories: junior, intermediate and senior (up to 19 years). Heat one is Thursday, 5.30pm registration for a 6pm start. Heat 2 is Saturday, 10.30am for a 11am start with finals at from noon.