10 things to do these school holidays

26th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
people, winter, friendship, sport and leisure concept - happy friends ice skating on rink outdoors
people, winter, friendship, sport and leisure concept - happy friends ice skating on rink outdoors

Winter Festival

From now until July 11 at King George Square, Brisbane.

THE cold weather has arrived, and to mark the season, King George Square in Brisbane has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The Winter Festival features a ice skating rink out the front of Brisbane City Hall, as well as other winter activities, entertainment and more. The ice rink is open from 10am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday-Saturday and 9am-7pm on Sunday. Bookings are essential. Log onto www.brisbane.skatingat.com.au/ to purchase your tickets.

Grandchester express

Saturday, July 1 at 10am from The Workshops Rail Museum platform.

ALL aboard this historic steam train out to the Grandchester station. During this two-and-a-half hour return trip, passengers have the option to disembark at Grandchester Station and explore the grounds or the museum (Extra charges apply) or watch the locomotive be uncoupled from its train and ran around for its return trip. The train leaves promptly at 10am. Bookings are essential. Phone 3432 5100.

Sanitarium Weet-Bix Little Big Dash

Sunday, July 9 from 8.30am-1pm at Limestone Park, Ipswich.

LITTLE Big Dash is designed to give you a new experience of family fun. Teams will make their way through 10 obstacles. Parents and kids are together but never more than two children per adult. The child must be aged between five and 15 on event day. Every team member will receive a Little Big Dash participant bib (mailed to you), cap and leg strap (received at check-in), and your special keepsake t-shirts (received at the Hand Stand). Check in opens at 8.30am. To purchase tickets, log onto www.littlebigdash.com.au/register/brisbane/.

Marvel - Creating the cinematic universe

Now showing at the Gallery of Modern Art, Stanley Pl, South Brisbane.

HERE is your opportunity to see lots of the original artwork, film props, costumes and more from the Marvel cinematic universe. Characters featured in the exhibition include Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk and more.

Winter arts activities program

There are a wide range of activities at the Arts Alive Ipswich Creative Arts School. Kids' art workshops will be held on Tuesday, June 27, Wednesday, June 28, Monday, July 3, Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5 from 9.30-11am. One class costs $12 or if you attend more than one the price drops down to $10 each.

Become a pirate for the day

BOYS and girls between the ages of 5-11 are invited to head down to the Queensland Maritime Museum at South Bank to come down and watch old pirates tell their funny stories.

THE Queensland Maritime Museum at South Bank is calling all boy and girl pirates between the ages of 5 and 11 to come and enjoy watching old pirates tell their funny stories and sing sea shanties. After the show, the young pirates will complete training skills which include learning how to raise flags, row a boat (on dry land), walk the plank, swab the deck and more. Lunch will also be provided. The event runs from 10am-2.30pm from July 3-7 and costs $24 per child, with discounts for more than one child from the same family. Phone 3844 5361 to reserve your child's place.

Molecular mixtures

GET your science on and make your own bouncy balls that glow in the dark. In this fun library session kids aged between 6-12 will mix common polymers to make your own bouncy ball to take home. This event will be held at the Redbank Plaza Library from 10.30-11.30am on Tuesday, July 4.

Yoga calm

TEENAGERS aged 15 years and over can head down to the Ipswich Central Library Mezzanine. Improve your strength, flexibility at this yoga session. Practice basic and classical yoga postures that are beneficial for your body and mind. Suitable for all fitness levels.

Le Festival - Brisbane French Festival

AS part of of Le Festival, the kids corner offers young ones the opportunity to experience their five senses through French activities such as making croissants and listening to French stories. It is free to enter with most kids activities being free. Some are $2. The Le Festival will be held at the Liana Lounge, South Bank Parklands from July 8-9.

Friendly beasts with Kate Beynon

CHILDREN and families can engage with four friendly beasts, brought to life by artist Kate Beynon. There are interactive activities, which include mask-making, dancing with the beasts in the artist's video installation and contributing to the beasts' magical world in the collaborative drawing activity The Lotus Garden. This activity is free and runs from now until October 22 at the Gallery of Modern Art, Stanley Pl, South Brisbane.

