10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

DISTINCTIVE SHOW: Bush Mechanics: The Exhibition is on at at The Workshops Rail Museum.

The Providence Heart & Soul

Saturday, September 21, from 4pm-9pm at Harmony Cres, South Ripley

RIPLEY Valley's Best Community Festival Returns For 2019 with an exciting new focus that puts the emphasis on food, music, families and fun!

Entry is free and includes live music, entertainment, access to a wide range of food vans, affordable rides and fireworks to finish the evening with a bang.

The festival will be jam-packed with more than five hours of live music performances including high profile headline acts Chriddy Black and Jordy Marcs from The Voice who will be joined by local artists Wild Eyed Wonder, Jukebox Party Band and Kelsey Berrington.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Road, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN is open to everyone, free, and is safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. From 7am-8am.

Craft Group

Saturday, from 6-9pm at the Art and Craft Cottage, 201 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

JOIN this craft group for a night of crafty fun, laughter and friendship. Feel free to bring along whatever project you are currently working on, or there are kits available to start something new.

No RSVP is needed.

Search the Art and Craft Cottage on Facebook for more information.

The Eagles Experience tribute show

Saturday, from 7.30pm, at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich.

THIS show pays tribute to American rock greats The Eagles in a night full of nostalgic tunes.

It is free to attend so get along to the club.

Garden of Eden volunteer day

Saturday, Cribb Park - Garden of Eden project, Fitzgibbon St (near Cribb dog park), North Ipswich

JOIN in important revegetation work restoring the banks of the Bremer River with volunteers from the Garden of Eden project. From 1.30pm-5pm.

A Bunch of Amateurs

Saturday/Sunday until Oct 5, Ipswich Incinerator Theatre, Burley Griffin Drive

IPSWICH Little Theatre presents A Bunch of Amateurs, A comedic clash of cultures packed with laugh-a-minute dialogue and plenty of twists and turns ensure in this hilarious and ultimately moving British comedy. At 8pm. Tickets: http://www.ilt.org.au

The Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, September 22, 81 Warwick Rd Ipswich 4305

HELD every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds, the markets are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

The Handmade Expo Ipswich

Saturday, from 8am-1pm at the Ipswich Turf Club, Brisbane Rd, Bundamba.

BROWSE through the many stalls to find unique items for you to take home, or perhaps give as a special gift. It is free to attend.

Art Deco from the National Collection: The World Turns Modern

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich

COMPRISED entirely of works selected from the National Gallery of Australia collection, this exhibition provides superb examples of the diverse expressions of Art Deco.

From 10am-5pm.

Bush Mechanic: The Exhibition

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum, North Street North Ipswich

BASED on the ABC television series co-created by David Batty and Francis Jupurrurla Kelly, and told through the show's distinctive humour, this exhibition showcases the ingenuity of outback mechanics whose resourcefulness can turn spinifex and sand into tools and spare parts to get cars back on the road. From 9.30am-4pm.