10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

CLASSIC: The Lord of the Rings trilogy is showing at Limelight Cinemas. McKellen as Gandalf in Lord of the Rings movie

A Celebration of Music

Saturday, August 24, from 5pm at All Saints, 144 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

A NUMBER of talented adults and children will perform in a Celebration of Music: A concert of instrumental music, song and dance. The concert begins at 5pm and refreshments will be served afterwards at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for concession and $5 for children.

For more information, phone Sue Ellis on 0407179107.

Sunday, August 25, from 10am-10pm at Limelight Cinemas Ipswich.

GET comfy and settle in to watch the Lord of the Rings extended editions trilogy.

Go back to back or simply choose the movie you want to see. Tickets are just $10 a film. To book, log on to the website www.limelight cinemas.com.au.

Spotlight Night

at White Rock

Saturday, White Rock Conservation Park, White Rock Drive, Redbank Plains

SPRINGFIELD Lakes Naturecare group will be hosting a Spotlight Night through White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate, teaching those attending how to make a drey for ringtail possums at Joe Guthrie Park followed by a walk through the small section of White Rock Conservation Estate to observe the sugar gliders as they leave their nest box just after dusk. You will also have the opportunity to see many other nocturnal animals such as tawny frogmouths, brush and ring tail possums and red necked wallabies. Time: 4.30pm-7pm. Cost: adults $6.36, family (two adults and children) $13.75. Bookings essential: https://www.eventbrite.com. au/e/sustainability-week-spotlight- night-tickets-65413945873

Community Planting Day

Saturday, Cribb Park, Garden of Eden project, Fitzgibbon St (near Cribb dog park), North Ipswich

ALL ARE welcome to help create a Garden of Eden with 650 native plants along the Bremer River.

Bring suitable clothing for gardening, a hat, enclosed shoes and a water bottle. A fundraising BBQ will be provided for refreshments.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivorys Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing QLD 4306

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm.

Lady Beatle

Saturday, Ipswich Civic Centre, 50 Nicholas St, Ipswich

A LITTLE Red Company and Critical Stages Production, Originally produced by La Boite Theatre Company.

Cabaret starring Naomi Price. Presented by Ipswich Civic Centre

Lady Beatle proved a runaway hit when it premiered at La Boite in 2017, drawing capacity audiences and standing ovations at each performance and unanimous critical and audience acclaim. It epitomises The Little Red Company's unmistakable brand of cabaret: tremendous heart and charm, world-class musicianship, seamless audience interaction, striking design and a triumphant central performance from Naomi Price. Suitable for ages 13-plus. Cost: Adult $45 Concession $40. At 7.30pm. Tickets: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au

Ipswich Hospice Market

Saturday, Ipswich Hospice Care, 37-39 Chermside Rd

IPSWICH Hospice Garden Markets and Afternoon Tea. Tickets $10 each which includes tea, coffee, scones and a $5 donation to Hospice. Enjoy an afternoon in the rose garden filled with local Ipswich artisans and find treasures and treats to take home. From 2pm-5pm. Phone 38120063 or email: events@ipswich hospice.org.au

Cooneana Heritage Centre Open Day

Sunday, Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd

IPSWICH history will again be brought to life at Cooneana Heritage Centre from 9am to 2pm. Ipswich Heritage Day is hosted by Ipswich Historical Society as many organisations come together to show visitors what life was like here in times past.

Entry is $5 for adults, cash only please, payable at the gate.

Children under 12 years have free entry. Proceeds go to the upkeep of Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Parking along Redbank Plains Rd is limited but Austin St provides safe parking where the Heritage Bus will pick you up, bring you to Cooneana and take you back to your cars. On-site parking is only for cars displaying a disability card.

From 9am-2pm.

Composting and worm farm workshops

Sunday, Queens Park Environment Education Centre, Merle Finimore Ave, Ipswich

LEARN how to bring sustainability into your garden with this introduction to composting and worm farming.

This event is part of Sustainability Ipswich Week.

Two sessions will be held (9am-10.30am and 11am-12.30pm).

The Ipswich & District Athletics Club - Winter Carnival

Sunday, Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Salisbury Rd, Ipswich

THE Ipswich & District Athletics Club Inc. will hold the 38th Winter Carnival at Bill Paterson Oval. Track and Field events are catered for 10 years through to masters athletes. Medals will be given to all placegetters. Call Vic Pascoe president 0409754884.