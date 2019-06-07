10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Ride the Ipswich Express

Tomorrow at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich.

THE Workshops Rail Museum will be offering visitors a 20-minute steam train ride with entry tomorrow.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibits at the museum before travelling by bus to Swanbank for the steam train ride.

They will then return to the museum by charter bus to continue exploring the exhibitions. Tickets includes museum entry from 9.30am to 4pm with the choice of two departure times.

Rosewood Classic Car Meet

Today from 3-7pm at the Rosewood Bowls Club, 75 Mill S

t, Rosewood.

AN ARRAY of classic and muscle cars will be on display for car enthusiasts to browse.

The event will also feature market stalls, food and coffee vans and a bar.

Ripley Markets

Today from 3-8pm at Providence Parade, South Ripley.

BRING your furry friend along and browse the wide range of food, arts, crafts, homewares and more.

There is plenty to do for the whole family with live music, entertainment and a water playground.

For Brett

Today from 8am at The People's Gym CrossFit at 1505 Warrego Highway, Blacksoil.

THE People's Gym CrossFit will open its doors and is hosting the workout event in honour of Senior Constable Brett Forte, who was killed while on duty in the Lockyer Valley in 2017.

The workout will commence at 8am with a barbecue to follow.

Winternationals

Today and tomorrow at Willowbank Raceway

FROM the amazing flame-throwing 500km/h Top Fuelers through to Junior Dragsters, plus more than 500 cars and motorcycles from all over the country expected to be on track over four big days of racing.

Queensland Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow

Today and tomorrow at Brisbane Showgrounds

SEE more than 1000 RV products from brands all over the world, plus the latest models of caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, tent trailers, and other products for those who love to get out and see Australia.

Cost: Adults $16, Concession $12.

Frank Sultana Live in Goodna

Today from 1-4pm at RoyalMail Goodna, 92 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

MUSICIAN Frank Sultana is hitting the road in celebration of his new album.

As part of his tour, Sultana will perform in Goodna to sing some of his biggest hits.

Spotlight Night to celebrate World Environment Day

Tonight from 4.45-6.30pm at Springfield Lakes Nature Care, 33 Wanderer Crescent, Springfield Lakes

TAKE a walk down an 800m spotted gum trail in Springfield Lakes to observe the nocturnal animals, such as ring and brushtail possums or red necked swamp wallabies, tawny frog mouth owls and a family of sugar gliders.

Bring your own torch and binoculars.

White Rock Social Hike

Tomorrow from 8am, White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate, School Rd, Ipswich

FUN social day hike, bring your weighted pack, lunch, good walking shoes, water and a can-do attitude.

Cars, Bikes, Coffee

Tomorrow from 8-11am, Colleges By The River, 408-492 Mt Crosby Rd, Chuwar, Ipswich

CAR and bike enthusiasts gather at Colleges Crossing on the second Sunday every month.

The popular family and dog friendly car show is held in the heart of parkland on the banks of the Brisbane River.