10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

CLASSIC: Lakemba is one of three houses that will open as part of the Great Houses Open Day. Rob Williams

Great Houses

of Ipswich Open Day

Saturday, Chelmsford Ave, Nicholas St, Milford St, Ipswich

THREE private homes, open to the public for one day only. Lakemba, 14 Chelmsford Ave, The Chestnuts, 90 Nicholas St, Claremont, 1A Milford St. Open from 10am-4pm.

Entry $5 a person for each house. Free entry for National Trust members and children.

Peak Organics Market

Saturday, Ivorys Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing QLD 4306

PEAK Organics is a small organic farm situated in rural Queensland. Currently they sell direct to the public from their farm gate. From 9am-2pm.

Autumn Fest

Saturday, Waterlea, 62 Rohl Rd

WATERLEA at Walloon is hosting a free family event. It's all about local flavour and fun for all the family.

There will be food trucks, free kids rides (jumping castle, giant slide, baby animal zoo, face painting, colouring in competitions and beaded jewellery making), live music, giant outdoor games, shade and seating, markets, a Walloon State School P&C fundraiser and a Mother's Day flower stall.

Prada's Priscillas: An all-male revue

Saturday, Ipswich Civic Centre, 50 Nicholas St, Ipswich

FLANKED by gorgeous men, lead singer Prada Clutch and her girls take you on a journey from where it all' began with Les Girls across the Aussie outback with Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the '90s, and into 2018 with a celebration of today's music icons.

The 90-minute, all-male revue features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert's greatest hits. Adult $65, concession $60, Group 10+ $58. At 8pm.

Ipswich Hospital

Museum open day

Saturday, Ipswich Hospital Museum, Court St

HEAD along to a special opening of the Ipswich Hospital Museum in conjunction with the Great Houses of Ipswich.

Meet some of the volunteers who assist in preserving and communicating the history of the Ipswich Hospital.

Speak to the volunteers who regularly work in the museum and plan and research the exhibits and the hospital's history.

Enjoy browsing through some of the Ipswich Hospital's history.

The current exhibit's theme is Pestilence, Plagues, Poultices, Poxes, Pustules And Pyrexias The Infections, Epidemics and Fevers of Ipswich.

Parkrun

Saturday, Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Salisbury Rd, Ipswich

PARKRUN's timed runs open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards.

Runs are held at: Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, corner Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

Trees for Mum Silkstone

Sunday, George Palmer Park, Corner Blackstone Rd and Sealy St

CELEBRATE Mother's Day by planting a native tree in honour of your mum and nurture Mother Nature. Come and enjoy a coffee, let the kids check out the playground, bring a picnic rug and enjoy the serene park surrounds.

Flora 4 Fauna will present a free talk on Bioscaping 4 Biodiversity at 10am. Learn about planting natives in your backyard and how it can help the environment.

Mums will receive a small gift of thanks to celebrate Mother's Day. What to bring: hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, drinking water and wear closed in shoes. From 9am-11am.

Ipswich Turf Club Race Day

Sunday, Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd

IT IS race day at Ipswich Turf Club with a full card lined up to tackle multiple distances.

Race day packages are a fantastic way to bring your business, sporting group or friends together in a great outdoor setting over a beautiful meal and cold beverage. From 11am-5am.

Hidden Vale

Adventure Park

Sunday, 617 Grandchester Mount Mort Rd, Grandchester

HIDDEN Vale Adventure Park at Grandchester brings a unique outdoor experience to the region, with a multi-use trail network for mountain bike riders, runners and walkers, winding through the expansive 12,000-acre Nature Refuge property. Operating out of the luxurious getaway, Spicers Hidden Vale, it's the perfect way to explore the great outdoors in this stunning location just 30 minutes' drive from Ipswich.

Access to Hidden Vale Adventure Park is $10 an adult (kids free with paying adult), with the sprawling property and trail network opening at 7am and closing at dusk.