10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

FESTIVAL FAVOURITE: Maggie Thornely is looking forward to the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair to be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 14. Rob Williams

Big Koala Day Out

Saturday, April 13 from 8.30-11.30am at 596 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

GET your hands dirty and help to plant 1000 food trees for the region's koalas. The event is being run by the Queensland Trust for Nature. It is free to attend but register your attendance by searching the day on eventbrite.

Tropical Fish Auction

Saturday, from 6-11pm at the Ipswich Vigoro Hall, 25 Joyce St, East Ipswich.

THE Queensland Cichlid Group Inc will be hosting the auction, where buyers can purchase some new fins for the fish tanks. It is free to attend.

Retro Rewind 70s and 80s Dance Party

Saturday, from 7-10.30pm at Studio 188.

DANCE the night away to some of the biggest hits from the 70s and 80s. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.studio188.com.au.

Cars, Bikes, Coffee

Sunday, April 14, from 8.30am at Colleges By The River, 408-492 Mt Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

CAR and bike enthusiasts gather on the second Sunday of the month to show off their rides. It is free to attend.

Ipswich Gala Doll Fair

Sunday, 9am-2.30pm, Ipswich Civic Centre, Nicholas St

Something for everyone from the serious collector to the novice. Antique dolls and bears up to the very latest trends. Free doll and bear valuations by expert Keith Rose from 11am. Doll repairs available on the day. Adults $10 entry, concession $9, school age kids $2.

Honk! Ipswich Festival Car Show

Saturday, Ellenborough St at Ipswich central, from 11.30am

Vehicle enthusiasts will not want to miss this eclectic display of muscle cars, classic cars, hot rods, military vehicles, vintage motorcycles and veteran and vintage vehicles lining Ellenborough Street. Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves with close-up encounters of these magnificent machines.

Saturday Sounds at the Ipswich Festival

Saturday, main stage at Timothy Malony Park, 10.30am-9.30pm

Spice up your weekend and enjoy an impressive line-up of talented musicians of contemporary folk songs by local singer-songwriter Brooke Austen and feel-good pop tunes of Wild Eyed Wonder. There's also Lighthearts, Dezzie D and the Stringrayz and Band of Frequencies. Kayso Grande will present an eclectic blues-fuelled rock, followed by Steele Syndicate. Following the parade, settle in for Sunset City.

Then for the most dynamic and unique live electronic act in the world, Sneaky Sound System who will take us on a house music journey from slow chugging burners to groove laden euphoria, amplified by Connie's sublime vocals.

Jazz and Blues at the Ipswich Festival

Sunday, 11am-6pm, Main stage at Timothy Malony Park

Featuring a super-charged line-up of Australian musicians, beginning with Ipswich City Big Band, who will kick off the day with a range of traditional and modern big band music.

They will be followed by Kristin Berardi, Doc Span, BB Factory, jazz vocalist Adelina Martinez and the Savoy Swingers with a hip-swinging tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, and Blues Arcadia.

Ipswich Festival Parade of Light

Saturday, 6pm, Brisbane, Waghorn and Bell streets in the Ipswich CBD

A vibrant array of roving entertainers, giant lanterns, magical floats, marching bands and lively characters will take to the streets in the annual Festival Parade of Light, themed "Our Backyard". The celebration, music and fun reaches along Brisbane Street with best viewing from Waghorn to Bell Streets.

Ipswich Art Awards Exhibition

Until Sunday, 10am-4pm, at Fire Station 101, Limestone St

In operation since 2000, the Ipswich Art Awards have developed into a premier annual event attracting entries and interest both locally and across Australia.

The exhibition will run throughout the Ipswich Festival and is open to the public.

Entry is free.