Things to do in Ipswich this weekend

TOP SHOW: Australia's most respected guitar duo the Grigoryan Brothers at the Ipswich Civic Centre. Contributed

Neighbour Day

Sunday, March 31 from 10am-noon at Tucker Family Park, Alesana Dr, Bellbird Park.

RESIDENTS from Brentwood Forest are invited to attend the Neighbour Day celebration. There will be a face painter, a jumping castle and a free sausage sizzle. Neighbour Day is an initiative from Relationships Australia which encourages people to connect with those who live in their neighbourhood and offer a helping hand to those who might feel alone.

Movies in the Park - Peter Rabbit

Saturday, March 30 from 7-8.40pm at Jim Finimore Oval, Leichhardt.

MAKING the jump from beloved storybook character to the big screen, Peter Rabbit is an adventure comedy the whole family will enjoy.

Earth Hour spotlight night

Saturday, March 30 from 5.30-7pm at 24 Wanderer Crescent, Springfield Lakes (next to big white gate).

ENJOY a leisurely walk around the circuit track and observe nocturnal animals that inhabit this section of bush in Springfield Lakes. Tickets are $5 for adults, or $12 for two children and two adults. log onto www.evenntbrite.com.au and search Earth Hour spotlight night.

The Grigoryan Brothers

Saturday, March 30 from 7.30-9.30pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

FOR this performance, The Grigoryan Brothers will be performing works from their latest release. Tickets start at $27.50. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Autumn Spiritual Fair

Sunday, March 31 from 10.30am-3.30pm at Cambridge St, Silkstone Scout Hall.

THE spiritual fair will feature an array of stalls, readings, healings and more. It is free to attend.