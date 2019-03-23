10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Outdoor movie: Incredibles 2

Saturday, March 23, from 6.30pm at Providence, Ripley Valley

GRAB your chairs or a picnic blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars.

The movie will be shown at the Splash 'n' Play amphitheatre.

In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed.

For more information, search Providence, Ripley Valley on Facebook.

Beginners Resin Art workshops

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, from 9am-noon and 2-5pm at Orion Springfield Central

CREATE your own unique resin art piece which you can hang on your wall.

You will be provided with a 60cm round artboard and all the materials you need to make your own artwork. Tickets are $230 each. Groups are limited to 10 people. Book your tickets by logging onto www. artisure.com.au.

Heartkids movie night - Hotel Translyvania 3

Saturday, March 23, from 6pm at Ipswich Sports Club, 1a Samford Rd, Ipswich

ENJOY a movie and help raise funds for a vital cause which saves the lives of children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease.

Tickets are free but there will be a sausage sizzle, a junior disco, fairy floss, popcorn, face painting and raffles also available on the night.

Karaoke at Redbank Plains Tavern

Saturday, March 23 from 8.30pm at 339 Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank

SING your heart out to your favourite songs in front of a live audience. It is free to attend.

Fashion Parade

Saturday, Congregational Church Hall, Jellicoe St, Brassall

GOLDEN Wattle Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No.4 Ipswich is holding a fashion parade at 2pm.

This is followed by afternoon tea. Lucky door prizes and raffle. $10 admission.

Come enjoy a relaxing afternoon with us.

Fundraising to help local Ipswich West Special School and our aged care. All welcome.

Phone Heather 0421236or Gillian 0410145563.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, March 24, from 6-11.30am at the Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich.

BROWSE through a wide range of market stalls to find unique items. For more information, log on to www.ipswichshow.com. au/markets. Entry is free.

Summit Flinders Peak

Sunday, March 23, Ipswich-Boonah Rd

WITH the Teviot Range skirting the borders of Ipswich, it's no surprise the city has a peak or two to climb.

Start with Flinders Peak, which reaches 679m above sea-level.

This trail is rated as the hardest climb (Grade 5) on the Ipswich hiking circuit and promises to put your navigation skills to the test.

The reward for quad-burning scaling? Million-dollar views across the Fassifern Valley and Lamington Plateau.

Workshops Railway Museum

Sunday, North St, North Ipswich, Queensland

OVER its more than 150-year history, The Queensland Railways has taken thousands of photographs of everything from cracked bridges to crocodiles.

The Workshops Rail Museum presents Glass Plates and Railway Justice an intimate exhibition exploring the Queensland Railways in the 1920s, its use of photography and the fascinating story of how the railways dealt with rule breakers in the ranks.

This exhibition is free with museum entry and runs until 19 May 2019. Open daily 9.30am-4pm. Call 34325100.

19th & 20th Century works

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery

EXPLORE some of the finest works from the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and decorative art objects. 10am-5pm daily. Free. All ages welcome.

Nerima Gardens

Sunday, Queens Park, Ipswich, Queensland 4305, Australia

TUCKED away in Ipswich's gracious and historical Queens Park is Nerima Gardens - Japanese gardens designed in consultation with Ipswich's Japanese sister city, Nerima.

This idyllic retreat is a wonderful way to wind down your visit to Queens Park or take a break between enjoying numerous attractions.

Opening times at the weekend Sat-Sun from 9am-4.30pm