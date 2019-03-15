10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

COLOURFUL: Marta Lefebure gets ready to perform at the Mauritius Sega Dance at the Colours of Somerset Festival in Fernvale in 2018.

COLOURFUL: Marta Lefebure gets ready to perform at the Mauritius Sega Dance at the Colours of Somerset Festival in Fernvale in 2018. Francis Witsenhuysen

The Handmade Expo Market

Saturday, March 16 from 8am-1pm at the Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.

UP to 100 stallholders will be selling their unique craft items to the public. Some of the unique items you will find include jewellery, clothing, baked goods and much more. It is free to attend.

Chick Flicks play at Brothers

Saturday, from 9.30pm-1.30am at Brothers Leagues Club.

FOUR rock and roll ladies will be bringing you a night of Aussie anthems plus chick rock. Entry is free.

Colours of Somerset

Saturday, at the Fernvale Community Hall.

THE annual Colours of Somerset festival is on once again.

There will be so much to see and do including live music, belly dancing, food and more. It is free to attend.

Carole King's Tapestry the Concert

Saturday, from 8pm at the Logan Entertainment Centre, 170 Wembley Rd, Logan Central.

TAPESTRY is the second album recorded by American singer-songwriter Carole King.

It was released in 1971 and is one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide. It also received four Grammy Awards in 1972, including Album of the Year.

The Fabulous Nickettes will be performing all those well known songs in this special concert. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets range from $28-49. Log onto www.loganentertainment centre.com.au.

The Essential Baby and Toddler Show

Saturday and Sunday, Brisbane Conference & Event Centre

IN ITS 11th year, the show supports parents, new and expectant mothers with education and free advice to assist with the parenting journey.

Wherever you are in your pregnancy journey, the Essential Baby & Toddler Show is the perfect one-stop-shop for advice, exclusive shopping deals or simply a fun day out for the entire family.

More details at https://www.babyandtoddlershow. com.au/

Elvis 2 U Tribute Show

Saturday, 5A Lowry St, North Ipswich

AUSTRALIA'S ultimate tribute act Brendan Chase comes to Club Services Ipswich. From 8pm. Free.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, March 17, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets is held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. It is open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. Coin donation.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly. From 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Robelle Domain

Sunday, 1 Education

City Drive, Springfield

THE Robelle Domain parklands, in Springfield Central, are a jewel in the crown of the city of Ipswich.

The parklands offer visitors a rainforest walk, waterfalls, water play areas, bike tracks, the country's first Icon on Galaxy interactive play equipment in an all-abilities playground, and more.