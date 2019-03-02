10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Learn about Owls with Dr Robert Clemens

Saturday, March 2, Ipswich Central Library, 40 South St, Ipswich

THE BirdLife Powerful Owl project would like to people along for a presentation on owl identification, biology, and ecology. For those who would like to become volunteer citizen scientists, the second hour will provide more details on the project, allow participants to get permits, sign-up formally, and to go over how we will be monitoring powerful owls in 2019. Participants are welcome to just come and go during the break at 10.30am. From 9.30am- 11.30am. Free.

V8 Experience

Saturday, Queensland Raceway, Willowbank

LIKE a turn in the drivers seat? Queensland Raceway offers V8 experiences around the racetrack. From $199.

Playing with Light

Saturday-Sunday, until March 6, from 10am-5pm at Ipswich Art Gallery.

PLAYING with Light is a full body interactive exhibition exploring our bright and colourful world. This exhibition includes sneaking past laser light security beams, a giant kaleidoscope, painting with infrared light, freezing your shadow on a wall and more. Cost is $5 a person or $15 for a family.

How to train your dragon: Hidden World and The Grinch

Saturday, from 4pm at the Tivoli Drive-In

COME down to the drive-in from 4pm for market stalls, grab something from the cafe and get comfortable for a 7pm screening of How to Train your Dragon: Hidden World then at 8.45pm a screening of The Grinch.

Dingley Dell Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, Dingley Dell Gallery, North Ipswich

FROM 9am-12.30pm, the Dingley Dell Gallery monthly pop-up shop features local artists and their wares.

There will be arts and crafts, jewellery, plants and vintage wares... something for everyone.

Ipswich Jam

Sunday, March 3, from 1.30-6pm at Norths Leagues Club

CALLING musicians of all skill levels to come down and enjoy a barbecue, beer and incredible live music at the monthly Ipswich Jam.

Naughty Little Kids' Goat Dairy

Sunday, 1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing

PARENTS, do you want your children to experience what it is like to be on a farm?

Every Sunday afternoon, Naughty Little Kids run farm tours at their goat dairy.

While on a tour you can pat and feed a baby goat, milk a goat by hand, watch a cheese making demonstration, learn all about goats, and taste some gelato and cheese.

All of their products are available for purchase at the farm. From 1.05pm, 2.15pm, 3.25pm.

Viagara Falls - Sweeten Up!

Sunday, Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

VIAGARA Falls - Sweeten Up! is a lively, original farce which derives its humour and charm from warm, relatable characters and a simple mistake that escalates wildly out of control, affecting an entire community.

It also demonstrates the absurd consequences of unnecessary fear and prejudice.

Not for the prudish however. From 1.30pm. Adults $25, concessions $20.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am, free.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They are open to the public between 6am-11.30am.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand.

They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more. From 6am-11.30am.

Coin donation.