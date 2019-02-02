10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in a scene from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle .

FAMILY FUN: Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in a scene from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle . Frank Masi

Underworld

Saturday, Workshops Rail Museum, North St

DESCEND into the seedy 1920s underworld in our new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring Twenties.

EXPLORE more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by police between 1920 and 1930. Known as the Specials, they are unlike any found elsewhere in the world.Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks, workshops and more.

Open daily 9.30am-4pm. Ph: 07 3432 5100.

Playing with Light

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Nicholas St

LIGHT is intrinsic to our lives, from natural phenomenon like rainbows to advanced technologies including communication, security and medicine, to the simple light bulb. It has a multitude of applications and influences how we see the world. Step out of the darkness and into Playing with Light.

This full-body interactive exhibition explores our big bright, colourful world full of light, lasers and lenses. With more than 22 interactive exhibits, Playing with Light explores the role light plays in our life and in our world.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

FREE, weekly run open to everyone. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. From 7am.

Movies in the Park - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, February 2 from 7-9pm at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

PACK a picnic and get outdoors to watch this Hollywood blockbuster featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. It is free to attend.

Sunday farm tours at Naughty Little Goats

Sunday, February 3 from 1pm at 1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

FARM tours are run at the Scenic Rim goat diary, allowing visitors the chance to see what life is like living on a farm.

Kids can pat and feed baby goats, and adults can try a wide range of cheese and gelato. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Family passes are $35.

Search Naughty Little Goats on Facebook for more information.

Ipswich City Football Club sign on information day

Sunday, February 3 from 10am-2pm at Ipswich City Football Club, Workshops St, Brassall.

IF YOUR kids are looking to play soccer, head down to register and meet people from the club.

For more information, log on to www.ipswichcity football. org.au/sign-on.

All Abilities Morning Run

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RISE and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities. Services are held weekly. From 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate

Sunday, School Rd, Redbank Plains

LOCATED just 20 minutes from the Ipswich Central Business District and 35 minutes' from Brisbane Central Business District, White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate features the distinctive, sculptured, rocky outcrops of White Rock and Spring Mountain.

Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway

Sunday, T.L. Cooney Ave, Bundamba

THE romance of the era when steam was king awaits you in Ipswich courtesy of the Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway.

Hop on board an immaculate vintage wooden carriage or vintage Dining Cars and discover the rich mining history of the Ipswich area as you go past ruins of old mines and equipment from days gone by