10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Cahill Park Christmas Festival

Saturday, December 22, from noon at 64 Buaraba Street, Gatton

IT'S time for Cahill Park's annual Christmas Festival. Come down and support your local clubs with games, food, drinks, prizes, jumping castle and, of course, a visit from Santa. For more information, email capark@bigpond.net.au

Mosaic The Musical

Saturday, at 5pm and 8pm at the Logan Entertainment Centre, 170 Wembley Road, Logan Central

BASED on a true story of an ancient prophecy, a corrupt king and and a courageous couple who embark on a dangerous journey, Mosaic is a live action 70 minute Christmas theatrical adventure which will delight the whole family. Tickets are $18.50 each. Tickets can be purchased at www.loganentertain mentcentre.com.au

Summer Solstice bushwalk

Saturday, White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate

ON THE longest day of the year, Summer Solstice, the sun and moon will share the sky for around half an hour. Join a guided bushwalk to observe this phenomenon from a lookout high over White Rock. 4.30pm to 8pm. Free. Register via Eventbrite.

Raise Your Glass: The Aust Pink Show

SATURDAY, Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval

THE best and most spectacular Pink show. The performer behind the show is Mount Isa-born singer and musician Kim Boath. Kim is a powerful performer in her own right; accomplished and versatile with an outstanding vocal talent. Kim is complemented by Australia's best musicians. The band are consummate professionals, all with international touring experience. From 9.30pm. Free.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights; Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd; White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

PARKRUN organise free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course.

Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. Time 7am. Free.

Dive In Movies

Sunday, December 23, Orion Lagoon, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

COOL off and catch a movie at Orion Lagoon's free dive-in movie thanks to Orion Springfield Central.

The Greatest Showman is scheduled to play on the big screen from 7pm. This inspirational film also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. Time may vary depending on sunset. The usual lagoon rules will apply so no inflatables, however pool noodles are welcome.

Gunpit Ridge Moonrise Citylights Guided Nightwalk

Sunday, White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate

DISCOVER the world of nature after dark. Beginning our journey in the late afternoon, soak in the experience as Nature transitions from day to night. Our track winds up a rocky ridge through protected bushland to arrive at a lookout high over White Rock. Watch as the full moon rises over sparkling city lights, before a spotlight walk back along the night trail (Headlamps are provided). Bookings essential.5.30pm-9pm. Free.

Christmas Wonderland in Ipswich

Sunday, Nerima Gardens, Queens Park

DISCOVER the magic of Christmas with a light display at Christmas Wonderland in Ipswich. From 7pm-10pm. Free.

All Abilities Morning

Sunday, Robelle Domain Parklands, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

RUN Rise and Shine, head out for a run. From 6am. Free.

Summer Days at the Museum

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

MAKE tracks to the Museum these summer school holidays for Summer Days at The Workshops Rail Museum.

See the special exhibition Circus Train and hear the story of the circuses that travelled through Queensland by rail.

Practice your acrobatic skills in the Circus Camp zone, or hone your aim and hand eye coordination in a game of Bean Bag Toss, Crazy Quoits or Ballistic Bowls. Dress up as your favourite circus character or animal.

Make a day of it with entry to the Museum and all exhibits included in your ticket. From 9.30am-4pm. Adults $14.50 Children $11.50, under three free