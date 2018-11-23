10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Digital 360: Full circle photography

Saturday, November 24, from 10am-noon at Springfield Central Library

LEARN how to capture 360-degree panoramic photographs using special cameras.

Suitable for teens aged 13 and over.

Anzac: Photographs by Laurence Aberhart

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich

ANZAC is the result of acclaimed New Zealand photographer Laurence Aberhart's 30-year journey photographing World War I memorials across New Zealand and Australia.

Aberhart photographs chart a seemingly simple pathway through the landscapes of these two nations, reflecting the scale the conflict had on these regions. From: 10am-5pm. Free.

West End Juniors Car Wash

Saturday, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall

THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a car wash. Get your car washed by a player or committee member. From 9am-2pm. Cost: $10.

Climbing Web

Saturday, Ipswich Art Gallery, d'arcy Doyle Place Ipswich

REACH new heights and explore a hand crocheted climbing tunnel created by Evelyn Roth.

Complete with music and spinning disco lights, kids can climb, tumble, dive and spin while safely suspended off the ground. From 10am to 5pm. Free.

Park run

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd, White Rock Conservation Park, School Rd, Redbank Plains

ENJOY free, weekly, 5km timed runs. They are open to everyone and are easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run.

Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. From 7am. Free.

Turkish Delight: Winter and the Wardrobe

Sunday, November 25 from 6pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre

PRESENTED by The Barre Dance School, this performance will take audiences on a journey to a land of wonder, inspired by the writing of C.S. Lewis and his Chronicles of Narnia.

Tickets are $17.50 per adult and $14.50 for concession.

To buy tickets, log on to ipswichciviccentre.com.au

Underworld

Sunday, The Workshops Rail Museum

DESCEND into Sydney's seedy underworld in a new photographic exhibition revealing the dark side of the Roaring '20s.

Explore more than 130 candid and compelling mugshots taken by New South Wales Police between 1920 and 1930. Known as the Specials, they are unlike any found elsewhere in the world.

Immerse yourself in all things Underworld with the stunning accompanying book and an exciting line-up of talks and tours. From 9.30am-4pm. Cost adult $14.50. Children under three are free.

English-Spanish Church

Sunday, 4/145 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central

FOUNTAIN of Eternal Life Christian Church (Iglesia Fuente De Vida Externa) serves the Latin America community in Springfield Central and surrounding communities.

Services are held weekly. From 10.30am-12.30pm. Free.

Afternoon tennis for over 35s

Sunday, Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association courts, Chermside Rd, Ipswich

IPSWICH Veterans Tennis Association hosts afternoon tennis for over 35s each Sunday.

Contact the association on 0418 154 903. From 1pm-4pm. Membership $45 a year, $5 court fees on the day.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd

The Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs and CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, services, fruit and vegetables, ice-cream, hot food, coffee and more.

From 6am-11.30am. Coin donation.